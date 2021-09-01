 

Details
Portugal beat Republic of Ireland 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Estádio Algarve. Cristiano Ronaldo saw an early penalty saved as the visitors took a half-time lead, and when all seemed lost Portugal’s talisman stepped up with two late headers.

Ronaldo finally eclipsed Iran's Ali Daei as the highest goalscorer in international football.

Portugal start strong

Portugal dominated possession in the early stages but found it tough to get past Republic of Ireland’s deep lying defence. They were given a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 15th minute.

The visitors unsuccessfully tried to play out from the back, Jeffrey Hendrick taking down Bruno Fernandes with referee Matej Jug pointing to the spot. There was a delay due to a VAR intervention, Gavin Bazunu timing his leap to perfection as he dived to his right to save Ronaldo’s spot kick.

The Boys in Green began to exert some pressure, but the most they could muster was an Aaron Connolly shot that sailed high and wide.

Portugal should have taken the lead in the 27th minute, João Cancelo’s cross finding Diogo Jota whose header hit the post from point blank range.

Bruno Fernandes shot over the bar before Ireland threatened once more, but once again all they had to show for it was a wayward shot from Connolly.

Ireland take a surprise lead

Josh Cullen released Connolly who raced in on goal, Rui Patrício coming off his line to smother the shot and concede a corner from which Ireland went ahead.

Jamie McGrath's delivery found John Egan, the Sheffield United defender getting between Cancelo and Ronaldo to head past Patrício.

Diogo Jota had two opportunities to equalise before the break, testing Bazunu with a low shot before firing wide after being released by Pepe.

Instant impact from Silva

Rafa Silva makes wade for André Silva at the break and the Leipzig striker made an immediate impact by helping his side win a succession of penalties.

Raphaël Guerreiro’s shot was headed away by Shane Duffy and Bruno Fernandes shot wide as Portugal stepped on the gas. The visitors’ intentions were clear when Matt Doherty was booked for time wasting in the 56th minute.

Santos made two more changes in the 62nd minute as João Mário and Nuno Mendes replaced Bruno Fernandes and Raphaël Guerreiro.

Bernardo Silva saw a shot deflected over the bar before João Moutinho replaced João Palhinha in the 73rd minute. Minutes later it seemed certain Portugal would equalise, Ronaldo’s cross finding Bernardo who stepped inside Matt Doherty before firing over from close range.

Gonçalo Guedes replaced João Cancelo in the 82nd minute with time rapidly running out. Ronaldo shot over from distance, João Mário saw his shot blocked before Ronaldo’s free kick was saved by Bazunu.

Ronaldo steals the show

It all seemed lost for Fernando Santos and his side but Ronaldo was far from finished. Guedes’ cross found Portugal’s talisman who rose high and headed past Bazunu. Jota fired over the bar and João Mário’s deflected shot was saved, but Ronaldo rose high head home Mario’s cross and send the crowd into ecstasy.

Line Ups

Portugal XI (4-3-3): Rui Patrício - Raphaël Guerreiro (Nuno Mendes 62’), Pepe, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo (Gonçalo Guedes 82’) - Bruno Fernandes (João Mário 62’), João Palhinha (João Moutinho 73’), Bernardo Silva - Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafa Silva (André Silva 45’)

Unused substitutes: Anthony Lopes, Diogo Costa, Domingos Duarte, Nélson Semedo, Danilo Pereira, Rúben Neves, Otávio

Coach: Fernando Santos

Republic of Ireland XI (3-5-2): G. Bazunu - J. Egan, D. O'Shea (A. Omobamidele 36’), S. Duffy - M. Doherty, J. McGrath (J. Molumby 90’), J. Cullen, J. Hendrick, S. Coleman - A. Idah (J. Collins 90’), A. Connolly (J. McClean 72’)

Unused substitutes: T. Parrott, D. Horgan, C. Hourihane, J. Talbot, H. Arter, C. Kelleher, R. Manning.

Coach: S. Kenny

Goals:

[0-1] - John Egan 45'

[1-1] - Cristiano Ronaldo 89'

[2-1] - Cristiano Ronaldo 96'

By Matthew Marshall

Comments (5)

This team is fucked without Renato Sanches because Bruno and Bernardo have no intensity but nevertheless have a starter guarantee. And two goals from CR again cover the shit with chocolate. But underneath the sweet surface, there remains the...

This team is fucked without Renato Sanches because Bruno and Bernardo have no intensity but nevertheless have a starter guarantee. And two goals from CR again cover the shit with chocolate. But underneath the sweet surface, there remains the shit. Rather than partying the win, I recommend to watch minute 45 + 2:25. What Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva do there with the freekick should be enough to fire them. Really. Never seen such a ridiculous thing at professional level. Just nooo!! Subbing Bruno in the second half yes of course and luckily Joao Mario gave an assist. But I’d rather see a player like Otavio, a player with intensity. I‘m done with this. Santos will never fix the things going wrong here. Just forget it. It would be healthier to miss the World Cup now and start from scratch.

guedes needs more time great player always performed for seleçao, bruno again fails... i liked Andre silva in the mix we need a striker...

midfield seemed a bit lost... id like to se pizzi rocardo horta get a chnace...

renato is missed..


for...

guedes needs more time great player always performed for seleçao, bruno again fails... i liked Andre silva in the mix we need a striker...

midfield seemed a bit lost... id like to se pizzi rocardo horta get a chnace...

renato is missed..


forcaa cr7 again but done zero till the goals...

but goals ars.goals well.done to the best

Saved by Ronaldo again. You almost feel bad for the Irish. Why does it take until the 89th minute to play with sense of urgency and play dangerous balls into the box? Santos is clueless. Rafa starting? Andre Silva changed game like he did v...

Saved by Ronaldo again. You almost feel bad for the Irish. Why does it take until the 89th minute to play with sense of urgency and play dangerous balls into the box? Santos is clueless. Rafa starting? Andre Silva changed game like he did v Belgium but Santos won't play him. Guy scored 20 plus goals in Germany. Even though he didn't score as 9 he served as a focal point, let's Ronaldo drift. With Santos it looks like they have no plan or ideas. Kicking the ball around like it's training. With the talent we have we shouldn't be winning last minute matches home v Ireland. He was the right coach in 16 and deserves credit for the trophies but he's not right for this team and he's holding them back.

First of all obviously congratulations, Cristiano! Saved Portugal yet again. What a captain to have. The rest of the game was frustrating to say the least. The way the defence was set up was just wrong. I guess Ronaldo is what keeps Santos employed.

Celebrate Ronaldo's two goals and record, not his overall performance. Palhinha did a great job with recoveries and made a case to hold a starting role in the 6. The rest if the team was awful and the performance was awful...Santos tactical plan...

Celebrate Ronaldo's two goals and record, not his overall performance. Palhinha did a great job with recoveries and made a case to hold a starting role in the 6. The rest if the team was awful and the performance was awful...Santos tactical plan was awful.

This game is for the Santos apologists!!!losing Ignacio and pote was unfortunate but would have played a back 3 against a back 3....probably not.

It's not Bruno or Bernardo (who I thought played well comparatively speaking), it's it's coaches inability to get them playing in the positions and with the patterns of play that brings out their quality and if that means sacrificing another good player to find the balance then so be it because the balance is out of wack.

If Bruno isn't playing as a ten alongside the striker where he can make passes, shoot and make secondary runs beyond the striker than he is useless!!!

