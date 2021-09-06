Portugal beat Belarus 1-0 in the opening 2023 UEFA European U21 Championship qualifier at Estádio José Gomes in Amadora. Fábio Vieira’s 32nd minute penalty was the difference in a match the Esperanças dominated from start to finish.

Rui Jorge selected a 4-3-1-2 formation with Vieira in the playmaker position. Tomás Händel got his first start for Portugal at youth level with Fábio Silva partnering Gonçalo Ramos up front.

Portugal start strong

Portugal didn’t take long to establish their superiority with Fábio Vieira’s shot tipped over the bar. Vladislav Lozhkin’s shot from a tight angle was punched away by João Gonçalves but Belarus were soon on the back foot.

João Mário and Fábio Silva became heavily involved on the right wing with the Wolverhampton striker fashioning two attempts in quick succession.

Vieira sent a free kick straight at Artem Makavchik after Gonçalo Ramos was fouled, Mário going on a great run which ended a Nuno Tavares shot blocked.

Silva’s shot seemed destined for the bottom corner before it was blocked and Ramos shot wide as Portugal maintained the pressure. André Almeida forced a save from Makavchik with Silva’s follow up sailing wide.

The chances kept coming for Rui Jorge’s side. Silva headed wide and Vitinha’s shot from distance was saved.

Vieira the architect

The breakthrough finally came in the 32nd minute. Fábio Vieira was the architect, going on a solo run before finding Almeida who was fouled in the 18-yard-box. Vieira stepped up and buried the penalty into the bottom corner.

Chances were hard to come by for the duration of the first half, Almeida’s cross to the back post finding Ramos who saw his header saved.

The second half began with Portugal camping themselves in Belarus’ half. Vieria found Fábio Silva who couldn’t generate enough power to trouble Makavchik.

Wingers enter the fray

In the 58th minute Rui Jorge introduced Gonçalo Borges and Francisco Conceição for Tomás Händel and Fábio Silva. The formation switched to a 4-3-3 with Vitinha moving into the holding midfield role.

Conceição was immediately involved, beating his man and driving to the goal line with his dangerous cross intercepted. Tavares went on a mazy run through the middle of the pitch, beating two players before his shot was deflected over the bar.

Borges was enjoying plenty of space on the right wing but couldn’t capitalize.

Jorge made two more changes in the 73rd minute as Tiago Dantas and Paulo Bernardo replaced Fábio Vieira and André Almeida.

Belarus danger

Belarus appeared out of ideas, but Valeri Bocherov fashioned a chance with Portugal’s narrow lead suddenly a concern.

Tavares went on another run which resulted in Bernardo’s shot being blocked. Tiago Djaló headed Dantas’ corner wide before Borges failed to release Conceição who was in on goal.

Belarus had to go for broke as Daniil Miroshnikov shot over from distance.

Vitinha’s long range effort was tipped over the bar but the action soonreturned to the other end. Eduardo Quaresma intercepted a dangerous cross before Aleksandr Shestyuk headed the resulting corner wide.

Conceição left Oreshkevich for dead, his cross falling to Ramos who narrowly missed but it was job done in Amadora.

Analysis to follow...

Line Up

Portugal XI (4-3-1-2): João Gonçalves - João Mário, Eduardo Quaresma, Tiago Djaló, Nuno Tavares - André Almeida (Paulo Bernardo 73’), Tomás Händel (Gonçalo Borges 58’), Vitinha - Fábio Vieira (Tiago Dantas 73’) - Fábio Silva (Francisco Conceição 58’), Gonçalo Ramos

Unused substitutes: João Monteiro, Jota Gonçalves, Tomás Tavares, Afonso Sousa, Henrique Araújo

Coach: Rui Jorge

Goals:

[1-0] - Fábio Vieira 32' P

By Matthew Marshall