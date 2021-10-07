Portugal showed no mercy to Liechtenstein in the 2023 UEFA European U21 Championship qualifiers, dishing out an 11-0 thrashing at Estádio Do Vizela.

The game was over at half-time with the Esperanças establishing a 9-0 lead, the second half largely a snooze fest as substitutions stifled their rhythm.

Rui Jorge made two changes to the side that beat Belarus 1-0 in Amadora, Celton Biai replacing João Gonçalves in goal and Tiago Dantas replacing Tomás Händel in defensive midfield.

First half thrashing

Portugal took the lead in the 4th minute, Fábio Silva finding Nuno Tavares unmarked in the 18-yard-box with the left-back firing a fierce shot past Gabriel Foser.

Four minutes later it was 2-0, João Mário’s cross falling to André Almeida who took a touch before smashing the ball into the top corner.

Portugal’s full-backs were enjoying plenty of open space with Liechtenstein’s five man defence sitting deep and narrow.

Tiago Dantas’ ball over the top found Fábio Silva who failed to connect with a bicycle kick, but the 5239 in attendance didn’t have to wait long for the third goal.

Fábio Vieira picked out Silva with a sensational pass, the Wolverhampton striker producing a lovely touch before a low cross that provided Gonçalo Ramos with an easy tap in.

A minute later it was 4-0. From Liechtenstein’s kick off, Elias Jäger produced a horrible back pass which saw Silva pounce and beat Jonas Hilti before dinking the ball over Foser.

Portugal were persisting with balls over Liechtenstein’s defence and it continued to produce results.

Dantas’ ball over the top saw Ramos produce a looping header, Foser getting a touch but unable to prevent Portugal’s fifth goal. In the 24th minute it was 6-0.

Almeida’s cross to Ramos saw the Benfica striker smash a volley off the bar, Mário’s header was spilled by Foser with Ramos completing his hat-trick with another tap in.

Silva headed off the bar before Hilti was penalised for handball, Vieira stepping up and making no mistake to make it 7-0.

If Liechtenstein thought they could hold on until half-time, they were sorely mistaken as Portugal kept their foot on the gas.

It was Ramos with his fourth goal, meeting Mário’s cross with a bicycle kick that bounced over Foser. A minute before the break Silva made it 9-0, rising high to head Tavares’ cross into the back of the net.

Second half changes

Rui Jorge made four changes at the break with Paulo Bernardo, Francisco Conceição, Henrique Araújo and Tiago Tomás coming on for João Mário, Vitinha, Fábio Silva and Gonçalo Ramos.

Fabio Vieira picked up a knock and was soon replaced by Afonso Sousa, the Belenenses attacking midfielder prodiving a pinpoint cross for Tomás who headed into the bottom corner.

Foser managed to make some important saves from Henrique Araújo’s and Tomás, but he couldn’t stop Conceição who went past two defenders before finishing into the bottom corner.

Bernardo forced another save from Foser, his last piece of work on a busy evening in Vizela.

Analysis

Line Up

Portugal XI (4-3-1-2): Celton Biai - João Mário (Francisco Conceição 46’), Eduardo Quaresma, Tiago Djaló, Nuno Tavares - André Almeida, Tiago Dantas, Vitinha (Paulo Bernardo 46’) - Fábio Vieira (Afonso Sousa 57’) - Fábio Silva (Tiago Tomás 46’), Gonçalo Ramos (Henrique Araújo 46’)

Unused substitutes: Gonçalo Tabuaço, Tiago Araújo, Tomás Tavares, Gonçalo Borges

Coach: Rui Jorge

Goals:

[1-0] - Nuno Tavares 4’

[2-0] - André Almeida 8’

[3-0] - Gonçalo Ramos 12’

[4-0] - Fábio Silva 13’

[5-0] - Gonçalo Ramos 19’

[6-0] - Gonçalo Ramos 24’

[7-0] - Fábio Vieira 36' P

[8-0] - Gonçalo Ramos 39’

[9-0] - Fábio Silva 44’

[10-0] - Tiago Tomás 62’

[11-0] - Francisco Conceição 76’

By Matthew Marshall