Portugal beat Iceland 1-0 in Reykjavík to make it three straight wins in the 2023 UEFA European U21 Championship qualifiers.

The hosts put up a brave effort at Víkingsvöllur, but couldn’t stop Fábio Vieira’s piece of individual skill in the 55th minute.

Iceland up for the fight

It was evident Portugal would not have things their own way as Iceland won two quick corners. The hosts had done their homework and were limiting Fábio Vieira’s time on the ball and staying close to Fábio Silva and Gonçalo Ramos.

The Esperanças fashioned the first chance of the game however, Fábio Silva sending Gonçalo Ramos through on goal with Jökull Andrésson coming out and smothering his shot.

Iceland got into the game and started to create chances.

Bjarki Bjarkason tested Celton Biai who made a smart save at his near post, Sævar Magnússon getting past Eduardo Quaresma who forced another saved from Biai.

A free kick then fell to Magnússon with Biai making another important save. Quaresma’s poor clearance saw Kristall Ingason go past Nuno Tavares, Biai sticking out a leg with yet another save.

Portugal created their next chance in the 23rd minute, Vitinha’s ball over the top finding Fábio Silva who twisted his body to and fired a volley straight at Andrésson.

Magnússon was proving a real handful for Portugal’s defence. He got himself into another goalscoring opportunity but Quaresma did enough to thwart the chance.

There was one more chance before half time, Ramos heading João Mário’s cross into Ísak Ólafsson.

Portugal take control

Kristall Ingason shot over the bar to start the second half but Portugal soon took control of proceedings.

Fábio Silva brought down Nuno Tavares’ cross and forced a save from Andrésson before the Esperanças took the lead.

Iceland were the architects of their own demise, Finnur Pálmason’s pass from the edge of his own 18-yard-box straight at Ramos, he headed the ball to Vieira who produced lovely touch before smashing a volley past Andrésson.

The chances kept coming for Portugal as Ramos forced a save and Vitinha shot over the bar. Fábio Silva replaced by Tiago Tomás in the 62nd minute.

Iceland had a great chance to score after Ingason released Magnússon but Quaresma made a crucial block. The action returned to the other end as Vieira’s lovely cross found Ramos who volleyed over the bar.

Rui Jorge made two changes in the 66th minute as André Almeida and Tiago Dantas were replaced by Paulo Bernardo and Afonso Sousa.

Ramos went on a great run and forced another save before Sousa and Vieira shot over the bar and Tomás saw a weak shot saved.

Chances hard to come by until the closing stages of the match.

Vitinha’s clever free kick gave Vieira a chance with Andrésson making yet another save. Francisco Conceição replaced Ramos in the 88th minute before a frantic period of added time.

Baia came out of his goal to shut down Ingason before Friðriksson put the ball in the back, Portufal breathing a sigh of relief as he was ruled to have fouled Portugal’s number 1.

Iceland had a dangerous free kick in the 95th minute and went close to equalising, Andrésson came up and headed the ball into the danger zone, Gísli Unnarsson and Ingason unable to connect and Portugal scrambling for their lives.

Fábio Vieira broke free with Andrésson stranded, he unselfishlessly passed to Afonso Sousa who finished into an empty net, but was ruled offside due to Iceland’s goalkeeper remaining stranded in Portugal’s half.

Line Up

Rui Jorge made no changes to the side that started against Liechenstein.

Portugal XI (4-3-1-2): Celton Biai - João Mário, Eduardo Quaresma, Tiago Djaló, Nuno Tavares - André Almeida (Afonso Sousa 66’), Tiago Dantas (Paulo Bernardo 66’), Vitinha - Fábio Vieira - Fábio Silva (Tiago Tomás 62’), Gonçalo Ramos (Francisco Conceição 88’)

Unused substitutes: João Gonçalves, Tomás Araújo, Tomás Tavares, Tomás Händel, Gonçalo Borges

Coach: Rui Jorge

Goals:

[1-0] - Fábio Vieira 55’

By Matthew Marshall