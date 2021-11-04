Fernando Santos has announced Portugal’s squad for the crunch Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Ireland and Serbia.

The Seleção are currently second in Group A, trailing Serbia by one point but with a game in hand. Portugal play Ireland in Dublin on 11 November, before rounding off the group stage with a home game against Serbia in Lisbon on 14 November.

“A few weeks ago I said Portugal had 5 finals and we wanted to win all these games,” said Santos. “Now we have two finals left to reach the World Cup.”

In a 26-man squad without any major surprises, there are recalls for Atletico Madrid forward João Félix and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. Neither player has featured since the European Championship in the summer, as they both missed the start of the club season after undergoing operations.

Full squad Portugal squad for Ireland and Serbia World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patrício (Roma)

Defenders: João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (PSG), José Fonte (Lille), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (PSG), João Palhinha (Sporting), Matheus Nunes (Sporting), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Rúben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (Benfica), Renato Sanches (Lille), João Moutinho (Wolves)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rafa Silva (SL Benfica), João Félix (Atlético Madrid), André Silva (Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Rafael Leão (AC Milan)

U21s: Gonçalo Inácio and Vítor Oliveira given debut call-ups

Rui Jorge has given debut call-ups to Sporting centre-back Gonçalo Inácio and Braga striker Vítor Oliveira in a 23-man squad selected for the next stage of Portugal’s qualifying campaign for the UEFA U21 European Championship 2023.

The Seleção youngsters have started off with three wins from three matches. Next up is a double header against Cyprus. On 12 November Portugal play away, and then on 16 November the return match will take place in Faro in the Algarve.

Full Portugal U21 squad for Cyprus double-header

Goalkeepers: Celton Biai (Vitória), João Gonçalves (Boavista), Gonçalo Tabuaço (Estrela)

Defenders: Eduardo Quaresma (Tondela), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), João Mário (Porto), Nuno Tavares (Arsenal), Tiago Djaló (Lille), Tiago Araújo (Arouca), Tomás Tavares (FC Basel 1983)

Midfielders: Afonso Sousa (Belenenses SAD), André Almeida (Vitória), Fábio Vieira (Porto), Paulo Bernardo (Benfica), Tiago Dantas (Tondela), Tomás Händel (Vitória), Vítor Ferreira (Porto)

Forwards: Fábio Silva (Wolves), Francisco Conceição (Porto), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica), Gonçalo Borges (Porto), Henrique Araújo (Benfica), Vítor Oliveira (Braga)

by Tom Kundert