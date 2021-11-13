It’s winner takes all at Estádio da Luz on Sunday as Portugal host Serbia in the final 2022 World Cup qualifier. Both nations are locked on 17 points in Group A with the Seleção ahead on goal difference.

Let’s take a look at form, squads and potential starting line-ups before the vital match to secure automatic qualification.

Head-to-Head

Portugal have played Serbia on seven occasions and never lost, registering three wins and four draws. No team has kept a clean sheet with both teams scoring on each occasion.

The latest encounter was in March with the match resulting in a 2-2 draw at Rajko Mitic Stadium. Portugal dominated the first half and established a 2-0 lead thanks to Diogo Jota.

Serbia fought back in the second half with goals to Aleksandar Mitrovic and Filip Kostic bringing them level with 30 minutes remaining.

Nikola Milenkovic was sent off in added time, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring in the 93rd minute with the goal not awarded due to the absence of goal-line technology.

Portugal form

Fernando Santos’ side rebounded from Euro 2020 with five straight wins. They won all three World Cup qualifiers, beating Republic of Ireland 2-1, Azerbaijan 3-0 and Luxembourg 5-0. In between, the Seleção played two friendlies against Qatar that resulted in 3-1 and 5-0 victories.

However, Portugal are coming off a disappointing goalless draw in Dublin against Ireland on Thursday, albeit with something of a second-string team.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Rui Patrício, Diogo Costa, José Sá

Defenders: José Fonte, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Nélson Semedo, Nuno Mendes, Diogo Dalot

Midfielders: João Moutinho, William Carvalho, Danilo Pereira, Bruno Fernandes, Renato Sanches, Rúben Neves, João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, André Silva, Gonçalo Guedes, Diogo Jota, João Félix, Rafael Leão

Portugal predicted line-up

There shouldn’t be too many surprises here, but Santos has some tough decisions to make with the likes of Renato Sanches, Diogo Jota and João Félix.

Serbia form

Serbia are undefeated in the World Cup qualifiers. They drew 1-1 in Ireland before a 1-0 win against Luxembourg and 3-1 win against Azerbaijan.

The Eagles hosted Qatar in a friendly on Thursday, racking up a 4-0 win with Saša Lukić, Luka Jović, Dušan Vlahović and Sergej Milinković-Savić on target.

Serbia squad

Goalkeepers: Predrag Rajković, Marko Dmitrović, Vanja Milinković-Savić, Mile Svilar

Defenders: Nikola Milenković, Stefan Mitrović, Uroš Spajić, Filip Mladenović, Miloš Veljković, Strahinja Pavlović, Mihailo Ristić, Aleksa Terzić

Midfielders: Dušan Tadić, Filip Kostić, Nemanja Gudelj, Nemanja Maksimović, Nemanja Radonjić, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Saša Lukić, Andrija Živković, Marko Grujić, Uroš Račić

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrović, Luka Jović, Dušan Vlahović

Serbia predicted line-up

Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic prefers a back-three formation with wing-backs hugging the touch line. Dušan Tadić will pull the strings in the playmaker position.

Quote / unquote

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: “I don’t think it will be a game of patience, but I also don’t think either team will play crazy. Serbia have to win, but I don’t believe they will go all out, pushing everyone forward, as this would allow Portugal to launch counterattacks.

“What I expect from Serbia is exactly what has happened in the other games. Since March 2015, this will be our sixth match against this opponent and they never played any differently.

“I believe that tomorrow Portugal will qualify for the World Cup.”

Prediction

Portugal should show a lot of improvement in Lisbon. Pepe’s suspension is a blow, but José Fonte has been playing regularly for Lille and will step in.

Fernando Santos recently called João Cancelo “the best full-back in the world”, and his combination play with Bernardo Silva should open doors down the right wing.

Santos will have a number of weapons on the bench should they be required.

Serbia are a top-heavy side that have kept one clean sheet in seven World Cup qualifiers. They have dangerous players in Dušan Tadić, Filip Kostić and three exciting strikers including Aleksandar Mitrović, Luka Jović and Dušan Vlahović.

The visitors are likely to keep it tight and take their chances in the second half. They have an additional reason to get a result in Lisbon after Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia’s president, announced that the squad will receive an additional €1 million in bonuses if they are victorious.

Portugal’s mentality will be a key factor in Lisbon. If they approach it with a draw in mind, it could quickly descend into a nightmare, especially if Serbia score first and go into defensive mode.

I think anything could happen here, in what should be an interesting and exciting game of football.

Força Seleção!

By Matthew Marshall