Portugal 1-2 Serbia

It had been coming. After Renato Sanches' opener following a silly error by the Serbian backline, the visitors took control and left a sold out crowd at the Estádio da Luz in shock as Alexander Mitrovic's late header dumped Portugal into the nightmare of World Cup qualification playoffs yet again.

Once again, Portugal were second best throughout the match and relied on infrequent counterattacks which never yielded the solitary goal they would have needed to achieve qualification. 

While criticism raged over the performance against Ireland, it was true the squad was imbalanced by several changes in order to protect those at risk of yellow card suspension. Tonight, the squad was thus reinvigorated by the additions of Renato Sanches, João Cancelo, and Nuno Mendes while Bernardo Silva had recovered from injury. Pepe's red card suspension allowed veteran José Fonte back into the side next to Rúben Dias at the heart of defence. Moutinho was surprisingly favored over Bruno Fernandes and Danilo displaced João Pahlinha in defensive midfield. 

Whatever feeling before the match that something had to give was justified within two minutes when Bernardo Silva dispossessed Veljkovic allowing Renato Sanches to steal in and score the opening goal with a belting finish. The inevitable VAR check revealed no foul in the build-up.

Cancelo gave away a free kick minutes later and the ensuing delivery was eventually turned into the back of the net, but the referee sighted a clear foul beforehand. But Serbia were growing into the match already, and Milinkovic-Savic headed over after a decent cross from the left. Vlahovic then struck the upright in the 12th minute with the rebound blazed over as the early fireworks continued. 

Milenkovic then was forced to bring down Diogo Jota 25 yards from goal after a Portugal counterattack. Ronaldo's effort was just over the bar. Serbia went straight back into possession and began to find space down the right wing behind Nuno Mendes winning several corners. Portugal dealt with these and other crosses from wide areas.

But the pressure was too great and Patrício, on his 100th cap for Portugal, made a critical error when he spilled a routine shot from Dusan Tadic over the line for the equalizer in the 33rd minute. Replays showed Portugal's veteran keeper was wrong-footed by a deflection off Danilo and was forced to correct mid-flight causing him to mishandle the shot.

The hosts were rattled and Serbia maintained control going on a marauding attack which culminated with a shot into the side netting from Kostic. Then Portugal came back again and João Moutinho's shot was blocked after a great tandem run by first Renato then João Cancelo. Danilo rose highest to meet the ensuing corner but it was well over the bar. 

Serbia had the ball in the net again through Vlahovic but the goal was immediately ruled out for offside. Then Renato Sanches' cross nearly found its way through to Diogo Jota as the match went end-to-end with the half coming to a close.

Serbia's top scorer, Alexander Mitrovic, was subbed in to start the second half. Serbia resumed control but it was Portugal with the first clear chance of the half as Renato Sanches burst free on the counter, but rather than have a shot or pass he attempted to improve his angle allowing the defence to catch up and clear the ball which still nearly ended up in the net after a bad deflection. 

But Portugal could not maintain possession and Kostic's cross was inches away from finding Vlahovic in the 59th minute. Renato Sanches was again involved minutes later when he robbed Serbia of possession then raced forward onto Bernardo's pass to fire a shot straight at Rajkovic.

Bernardo, Portugal's best player in the first half, was removed for Bruno Fernandes while Pahlinha also joined the fray. Nuno Mendes broke up a certain goalscoring chance in the 73rd minute as Serbia began to make changes and lose some control over midfield. But still Serbia looked dangerous though their forays became more infrequent.

Mitrovic glanced a header wide after a cross from the left wing, but slowly the chances dried up and Portugal inched toward the prize of World Cup qualification.

But Alexander Mitrovic, just when it seemed Serbia were finished, scored from a free header at the back post from Tadic's cross.  Portugal were left with four minutes of stoppage time to level the score. And it was not to be.

Portugal, poor throughout much of qualification, were left to negotiate their ninth playoffs for a major tournament. Surprising though the result was, the visitors were good value for their victory. Serbia dominated possession, won 10 corners, outshot the hosts and never allowed Portugal to sustain their own attacking rhythm. Were it not for the calamitous opener, Serbia would have looked relatively comfortable. Their midfield, especially Tadic, was absolutely sensational - providing the energy and strength to support Vlahovic and later Mitrovic, but also the skill and vision to deny passing lanes and recover loose balls.

Diogo Jota was again poor and João Cancelo, in mesmeric form with City, was pinned back for much of the game. Nuno Mendes was similarly overrun especially against Serbia's five-man midfield in the first half. Portugal's counterattacks came too rarely and Serbia completely shut off supply to Ronaldo, allowing others such as Jota and Bernardo more room, a risk that paid off handsomely.

Portugal will now enter the semifinals of Path A for qualification to the World Cup in March 2022. 

 

by Nathan Motz

 

Portugal XI: Rui Patrício - João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, José Fonte, Nuno Mendes - Renato Sanches (Ruben Neves, 84'), Danilo, João Moutinho (João Pahlinha, 64') - Bernardo Silva (Bruno Fernandes, 64'), Diogo Jota (João Félix, 84'), Cristiano Ronaldo

Serbia XI: Predrag Rajkovic - Filip Kostic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Andrija Zivkovic - Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic - Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic

 

Goals:

[1-0] - Renato Sanches, 2'

[1-1] - Dusan Tadic, 33' 

[1-2] - Alexander Mitrovic, 90 +1'

I can't believe what I just watched. Even as a Santos critic, I'm surprised with how cowardly we approached the match after Renato opened the scoring in the second minute. Instead of pressing high and putting serbia to the sword, we sat back and...

I can't believe what I just watched. Even as a Santos critic, I'm surprised with how cowardly we approached the match after Renato opened the scoring in the second minute. Instead of pressing high and putting serbia to the sword, we sat back and parked the bus. Even after they equalized, Santos only had one thing on his mind. He wanted to tie this game. He wants to tie every game.

We are at home. We are Portugal. Yet we play like minnows. What a disgrace. What an amazing embarrassment. Santos should have been fired years ago.

Even if we qualify via the playoffs he should be let go. Disgusting.

Out of Honor, Santos should resign. Our of respect to the legacy of the NT and the Fans, the FPF should fire Santos if he doesn't resign.

These results are no longer acceptable for a team that has, "TRUE" ambitious to win the World Cup.

Out of Honor, Santos should resign. Our of respect to the legacy of the NT and the Fans, the FPF should fire Santos if he doesn't resign.

These results are no longer acceptable for a team that has, "TRUE" ambitious to win the World Cup.

If he stays, it will prove we are only pretenders and will never be true candidates.

Correcting your title for you:

'Portugal denied by pre-historic useless manager who lost the plot long ago'

I am sooooo looking forward to 'Breakinf Down the Bandwagon Part 2', where Santos ingeniously sets us up for winning World Cup 2240, by...

Correcting your title for you:

'Portugal denied by pre-historic useless manager who lost the plot long ago'

I am sooooo looking forward to 'Breakinf Down the Bandwagon Part 2', where Santos ingeniously sets us up for winning World Cup 2240, by getting us to miss WC 2022 entirely!!!

Genius!! How did I fail to see this????

Fernando Santos needs to be sacked before we miss out on the world cup ffs

This is a blessing in disguise.

The long awaited shift.

Santos out, Nuno in.

The quality is still intact.

The perfect coach is free.

Portugal will rise and shine.


Let the others consider the team underdogs again.


Portugal will prove...

This is a blessing in disguise.

The long awaited shift.

Santos out, Nuno in.

The quality is still intact.

The perfect coach is free.

Portugal will rise and shine.


Let the others consider the team underdogs again.


Portugal will prove them wrong. Time and again.

nuno maybe yep...

also sergio or ruben or leonardo or even jesus would be good bet...

so long as its never ever jose il b happy...

Truly a disgrace...and how Santos keeps his job after all of this is mind boggling

Well done. Serbia was just the better team. Santos' face during the game - sorry… How could any team in the world play convinced of their own strength with such a fearful nervous wreck at the sideline? Once more, Renato was the best player for...

Well done. Serbia was just the better team. Santos‘ face during the game - sorry… How could any team in the world play convinced of their own strength with such a fearful nervous wreck at the sideline? Once more, Renato was the best player for PT. Ronaldo and Bernardo were also good. Jota was crap, so were many others. Worrying how shaky Rui Patricio has become. He is back to his baddest days. He needs a rest, Diogo Costa is the much better keeper nowadays. No big team fears Portugal and they all know why. The subs were crap too. All in all a well deserved result. Now even FPF will see that they should have replaced FS long time ago. Now it‘s too late. You don‘t have a solution at hand. As said: eliminated in the playoffs and reboot. That would be healthy.

B Silva, R Sanches, J Cancelo, and J Palhinha (as a Substitute) much love. Love those guys. Played their hearts out. They're the heartbeat of this team: tough, resilient, and hardworking. They embody what it means to be Portuguese.

B Silva, R Sanches, J Cancelo, and J Palhinha (as a Substitute) much love. Love those guys. Played their hearts out. They're the heartbeat of this team: tough, resilient, and hardworking. They embody what it means to be Portuguese.

Unfortunately B Silva and R Sanches were substituted out for B Fernandes and R Neves. Apart from the latter two being obvious downgrades, neither played with heart.

I've seen B Fernandes play many times for Sporting and Manchester United. His performance tonight was so bad that he really should never show his face again. The worst part was that he played scared. He is not a leader.

The rest of the squad were underwhelming. I really don't blame guys like J Fonte, R Patricio, and J Moutinho either. These three did what they could at their age. They're playing on the back nine of their careers. F Santos called them up. What were they supposed to do? Say, no. I mean J Moutinho gave it everything he got. It's just he doesn't have much left.

Danilo probably shouldn't have been out there. J Palhinha should've have come in for him.

N Mendes had a decent game. He's not to blame either.

Ronaldo. I rather just not go there right now.

D Jota was pretty awful. He's liability.

J Felix doesn't have the physical attributes.

I don't know what people see in R Dias. I never rated him that high. He's certainly not better than a forty-year-old Pepe.

The blame goes to you know who. I say this for he refuses to adapt to the game. This goes for any profession. If you're still plying the same methods from twenty years ago, than you're twenty years behind. Sorry, but it's true. We would be much better playing with a back three. The majority of our starters know this system.

This really sucks.

The problem now is that we're probably going to face competition better than either the Irish or Serbs. Another problem is that we'll be facing them without R Sanches and I think someone else. That my friends is not good at all.

Short and to the point.

- Pathetic performance and comprehensive implosion by on overrated generation of players.
- Exposed on the left side again with relentless pressure and a unmarked finished we've seen this countless
Short and to the point.

- Pathetic performance and comprehensive implosion by on overrated generation of players.
- Exposed on the left side again with relentless pressure and a unmarked finished we've seen this countless
- Bad mix of players, don't care if they are called an great attacking side full of talent. Where???? Bruno F was wasteful, I've relentless called out Jota as average -- need more evidence, Felix is useless.
- I know people who blame the tactics but please make a world class pass, show some quality, where is it?
- I've supported Santos, he should be fired immediately, see if a new coach can make a difference. I don't think the coach will matter look at parts.

The good news is we can still qualify.

Please bring in NES or have Mourinho resign at Roma , if so then this loss could be a blessing in disguise. I would even take Sa pinto at this point. The FPF is a total joke if they don't make a move here.

