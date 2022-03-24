 

Portugal play Turkey at the Estádio do Dragão tonight and the stakes could not be higher. Defeat will mean no World Cup for Portugal in Qatar, an ignominious end to his tenure of the country’s longest-serving and most successful ever coach Fernando Santos, and quite possibly a sad goodbye to the international careers of genuine Seleção legends Pepe, João Moutinho and… Cristiano Ronaldo.

Victory, on the other hand, will earn Portugal the right to a playoff final against Italy or North Macedonia next Tuesday, also at the Estádio do Dragão. Come 7.45 pm this evening, an entire nation will be collectively holding its breath. Who will be the 11 men chosen by Santos to get the job done? 

 

A Bola predicted XI:

Rui Patrício, Diogo Dalot, José Fonte, Danilo, Nuno Mendes, William Carvalho, João Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

 

 

Record predicted XI:

Rui Patrício, Diogo Dalot, José Fonte, Danilo, Raphaël Guerreiro, William Carvalho, João Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

 

 

PortuGOAL predicted XI:

Rui Patrício, Cédric Soares, José Fonte, Danilo, Raphaël Guerreiro, William Carvalho, Matheus Nunes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

Força Seleção.

 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You cannot expect me to be neutral. I love Italy, I thank Italy for all it gave me over the years at Inter and now too, but with all my strength I say Força Portugal! Let’s get there!”

José Mourinho
(Roma coach when asked about the World Cup playoffs - where Portugal may face Italy - by an Italian journalist) 
