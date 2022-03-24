Portugal’s World Cup hopes remain alive after a tense 3-1 victory against Turkey at Estádio Do Dragão.

Otávio was involved in both goals as Portugal established a 2-0 lead at the break, converting from close range after Bernardo Silva’s shot hit the post and delivering a pinpoint cross that was headed home by Diogo Jota.

Fernando Santos’ side refused to coast to the finish line however, Turkey getting back into the contest in the 65th minute when Burak Yilmaz converted from close range.

Yilmaz had a chance to equalise from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute, but he fired way over the bar with Matheus Nunes sealing the deal for the Seleção in added time.

Portugal will take on North Macedonia on Tuesday, the winner booking their ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal on top in Porto

There were some surprises in Portugal’s starting side, Fernando Santos selecting Porto duo Diogo Costa and Otávio. Diogo Jota started up front alongside Ronaldo with José Fonte next to Danilo in central defence and João Moutinho in the defensive midfield role.

Diogo Dalot was heavily involved early on with his opposite number Berkan Kutlu lacking confidence in an unfamiliar position. Dalot’s first cross was cleared, his second picking out an unmarked Ronaldo who fired over the bar.

Kutlu was looking like a liability, dawdling on the ball and robbed by Otávio before giving away a free kick. Bruno Fernandes’ delivery found Diogo Jota in point blank range, but somehow the Liverpool forward fired over the bar.

Portugal’s persistence paid off and they took the lead in the 15th minute. Raphaël Guerreiro’s shot hit the post, Otávio fastest to react and squeezing the ball home from a tight angle.

Kutlu headed wide from close range after some nice play between Cengiz Ünder and Muhammed Aktürkoglu, but most of Turkey’s chances were coming through cheap turnovers from the Seleção. Turkey's best chance fell to Orkun Kökcü who forced a save from Costa.

Otávio on fire at the Dragão

Portugal extended their lead in the 42nd minute, a free flowing move that began when Ronaldo released Otávio down the right wing. The ball was recycled back to Otávio who had time to pick out Diogo Jota who headed powerfully past Ugurcan Çakir.

Portugal started the second half with more dominance. Bernardo Silva forced a save from Çakir and Jota fired over the bar after Çakir got stranded in no man’s land. Jota's shot bounced over the bar as Turkey’s inability to create opportunities from open play continued.

Turkey turn it around

The game took a dramatic turn in the 65th minute when the visitors got back into the contest. It was a simple 1-2 between Burak Yilmaz and Cengiz Ünder, Yilmaz getting behind José Fonte and beating Diogo Costa from close range.

Stefan Kuntz brought Enes Ünal on for Aktürkoglu with Turkey dominating possession and suddenly playing with confidence. Fonte’s poor header allowed Yilmaz to break free as Portugal were looking tentative and starting to retreat into their own half.

Yilmaz went down in a tussle with Danilo but no penalty was forthcoming. Santos made his first change of the game in the 71st minute when João Félix replaced Diogo Jota, Guerreiro’s cross headed wide by Otávio before William replaced Bruno Fernandes.

Yilmaz can’t convert

The tide had turned however, and in the 82nd minute Turkey had a golden chance to equalise after Fonte kicked Ünal and referee Daniel Siebert awarded a penalty. Yilmaz stepped up skied it way over the bar to the delight and relief of the home crowd.

Santos made a triple switch with Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes and Rafael Leão coming on for Raphaël Guerreiro, João Moutinho and Otávio.

Two of them combined to seal the deal in added time, Leão racing clear and releasing Nunes who made no mistake. There was still time for another chance, Ronaldo hitting the bar after Félix’s shot was saved, but it mattered not as Portugal reached the final.

Portugal Line Up (4-4-2) Diogo Costa, Raphaël Guerreiro (Nuno Mendes 88’), Danilo Pereira, José Fonte, Diogo Dalot - Bernardo Silva, João Moutinho (Matheus Nunes 88’), Bruno Fernandes (William Carvalho 80’), Otávio (Rafael Leão 88’) - Diogo Jota (João Félix 71’), Cristiano Ronaldo

Unused substitutes: Rui Patrício, José Sá, Tiago Djaló, Cédric Soares, Vitinha, Gonçalo Guedes, André Silva

Coach: Fernando Santos

Analysis

Santos surprises

Fernando Santos sprung two surprises with Diogo Costa and Otávio making their first competitive starts for Portugal. I said after the 2021 U21 Euros that Costa was going to be Rui Patrício’s successor, but I didn’t expect it to come this soon.

Otávio’s work rate, mobility, tenacity and aggression were all on display in front of his home crowd. Santos’ tactics were reminiscent of Euro 2016, and it therefore made sense to start the Brazilian born midfielder who justified the decision with a goal, assist and solid performance across the park.

João Moutinho

João Moutinho deserves a lot of credit for adapting to a deeper midfield role. Many might have thought the 35-year-old was done, but he continues to play in the Premier League and prove he can be a handy player for Portugal.

You don’t earn 142 caps without being a top-quality player. Moutinho’s experience, professionalism and passing ability will all be required as Portugal start planning for North Macedonia.

By Matthew Marshall