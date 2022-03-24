 

Details
Portugal’s World Cup hopes remain alive after a tense 3-1 victory against Turkey at Estádio Do Dragão.

Otávio was involved in both goals as Portugal established a 2-0 lead at the break, converting from close range after Bernardo Silva’s shot hit the post and delivering a pinpoint cross that was headed home by Diogo Jota.

Fernando Santos’ side refused to coast to the finish line however, Turkey getting back into the contest in the 65th minute when Burak Yilmaz converted from close range.

Yilmaz had a chance to equalise from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute, but he fired way over the bar with Matheus Nunes sealing the deal for the Seleção in added time.

Portugal will take on North Macedonia on Tuesday, the winner booking their ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal on top in Porto

There were some surprises in Portugal’s starting side, Fernando Santos selecting Porto duo Diogo Costa and Otávio. Diogo Jota started up front alongside Ronaldo with José Fonte next to Danilo in central defence and João Moutinho in the defensive midfield role.

Diogo Dalot was heavily involved early on with his opposite number Berkan Kutlu lacking confidence in an unfamiliar position. Dalot’s first cross was cleared, his second picking out an unmarked Ronaldo who fired over the bar.

Kutlu was looking like a liability, dawdling on the ball and robbed by Otávio before giving away a free kick. Bruno Fernandes’ delivery found Diogo Jota in point blank range, but somehow the Liverpool forward fired over the bar.

Portugal’s persistence paid off and they took the lead in the 15th minute. Raphaël Guerreiro’s shot hit the post, Otávio fastest to react and squeezing the ball home from a tight angle.

Kutlu headed wide from close range after some nice play between Cengiz Ünder and Muhammed Aktürkoglu, but most of Turkey’s chances were coming through cheap turnovers from the Seleção. Turkey's best chance fell to Orkun Kökcü who forced a save from Costa.

Otávio on fire at the Dragão

Portugal extended their lead in the 42nd minute, a free flowing move that began when Ronaldo released Otávio down the right wing. The ball was recycled back to Otávio who had time to pick out Diogo Jota who headed powerfully past Ugurcan Çakir.

Portugal started the second half with more dominance. Bernardo Silva forced a save from Çakir and Jota fired over the bar after Çakir got stranded in no man’s land. Jota's shot bounced over the bar as Turkey’s inability to create opportunities from open play continued.

Turkey turn it around

The game took a dramatic turn in the 65th minute when the visitors got back into the contest. It was a simple 1-2 between Burak Yilmaz and Cengiz Ünder, Yilmaz getting behind José Fonte and beating Diogo Costa from close range.

Stefan Kuntz brought Enes Ünal on for Aktürkoglu with Turkey dominating possession and suddenly playing with confidence. Fonte’s poor header allowed Yilmaz to break free as Portugal were looking tentative and starting to retreat into their own half.

Yilmaz went down in a tussle with Danilo but no penalty was forthcoming. Santos made his first change of the game in the 71st minute when João Félix replaced Diogo Jota, Guerreiro’s cross headed wide by Otávio before William replaced Bruno Fernandes.

Yilmaz can’t convert

The tide had turned however, and in the 82nd minute Turkey had a golden chance to equalise after Fonte kicked Ünal and referee Daniel Siebert awarded a penalty. Yilmaz stepped up skied it way over the bar to the delight and relief of the home crowd.

Santos made a triple switch with Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes and Rafael Leão coming on for Raphaël Guerreiro, João Moutinho and Otávio.

Two of them combined to seal the deal in added time, Leão racing clear and releasing Nunes who made no mistake. There was still time for another chance, Ronaldo hitting the bar after Félix’s shot was saved, but it mattered not as Portugal reached the final.

Portugal Line Up (4-4-2) Diogo Costa, Raphaël Guerreiro (Nuno Mendes 88’), Danilo Pereira, José Fonte, Diogo Dalot - Bernardo Silva, João Moutinho (Matheus Nunes 88’), Bruno Fernandes (William Carvalho 80’), Otávio (Rafael Leão 88’) - Diogo Jota (João Félix 71’), Cristiano Ronaldo

Unused substitutes: Rui Patrício, José Sá, Tiago Djaló, Cédric Soares, Vitinha, Gonçalo Guedes, André Silva

Coach: Fernando Santos

Analysis

Santos surprises

Fernando Santos sprung two surprises with Diogo Costa and Otávio making their first competitive starts for Portugal. I said after the 2021 U21 Euros that Costa was going to be Rui Patrício’s successor, but I didn’t expect it to come this soon.

Otávio’s work rate, mobility, tenacity and aggression were all on display in front of his home crowd. Santos’ tactics were reminiscent of Euro 2016, and it therefore made sense to start the Brazilian born midfielder who justified the decision with a goal, assist and solid performance across the park.

João Moutinho

João Moutinho deserves a lot of credit for adapting to a deeper midfield role. Many might have thought the 35-year-old was done, but he continues to play in the Premier League and prove he can be a handy player for Portugal.

You don’t earn 142 caps without being a top-quality player. Moutinho’s experience, professionalism and passing ability will all be required as Portugal start planning for North Macedonia.

By Matthew Marshall

Comments (7)

I have had enough of Ronaldo. Don't get me wrong. He can still be lethal but his battery has reduced quite a lot. His sharpness declines rapidly after the first 30 mins. If he could swallow his pride and come off the bench during the WC then we...

I have had enough of Ronaldo. Don't get me wrong. He can still be lethal but his battery has reduced quite a lot. His sharpness declines rapidly after the first 30 mins. If he could swallow his pride and come off the bench during the WC then we might have punchers chance. I think Leao should start as the lone striker with Bruno, Silva and Jota behind him.

Santos conservative approach especially after going up denies this team to realise it's full potential. He is a liability.

Game against North Macedonia is a trap game. It could go to penalties if Santos keeps coaching like this. He could easily fall into the plan of North Macedonia which is into take the game as deep as possible.

Glad the get it done and move one step closer to getting into the WC. I thought Otavio was brilliant abd for me the man of the match. I feel like FS got his tactics right for the most part tonight but a few of the players lacked energy.

At...

Glad the get it done and move one step closer to getting into the WC. I thought Otavio was brilliant abd for me the man of the match. I feel like FS got his tactics right for the most part tonight but a few of the players lacked energy.

At some point the discussion has to be made about bring CR7 in as a sub. He was absolutely horrible today. Very lazy, touches were horrendous, looked out of place, no urgency, and failed to hold the ball up. We are lucky to face North Macedonia and hopefully we can see it through but if CR7 plays like this again we have to consider a bench seat for him.

Well...victory...some good performances, some obvious personnel issues, late substitutions but correct tactics.

I had no issue with otavio starting, I thought however, if you had him, you could have replaced him with another attacking forward...

Well...victory...some good performances, some obvious personnel issues, late substitutions but correct tactics.

I had no issue with otavio starting, I thought however, if you had him, you could have replaced him with another attacking forward based on tactics being deployed. However, inwas shocked at the lack of technical/athletic balance in midfield, 35 year old moutinho has little pace to cover ground, Guerrero is slow, Bruno isn't the quickest, fonte is molasses. Fine, it worked for the first half but athletic players with pace and physicality was screaming in our faces at about 60 mins just before the goal!!! This was my single biggest issue, oodles of talent on bench that could run circles around players not being used because he will take no chances. There is no way that Felix should come on before leao on current form, nunes should have been in mid for his energy and pace.

Santos won BUT he is wasting the talent he has and still based on players, we should be doing better.

Luckily despite dalot being okay today, cancel is back for next game, hopefully Pepe is back for Danilo to move into holding role, nunes and Bernardo as the 8's, nuno mnedes for guerrilla and a front three with leao playing on left, stay out wide, take players on and cross the ball for ronaldo, move jota to bench , not popular but there is no way ronaldon sits with Santos, and either keep otavio on the right as a creative attacking mid or bring in Felix or guedes on the right, guedes far better form in Lalita than Felix currently.

We really miss renato and dias!

Ronaldo was horrible today.

Portugal games always give you a full range of emotions. Good first half. Nerve wracking 2nd half. Defense was sloppy and gave Turkey unnecessary changes throughout the game. Glad that Pepe and Cancelo will be back. And did Italy just...

Portugal games always give you a full range of emotions. Good first half. Nerve wracking 2nd half. Defense was sloppy and gave Turkey unnecessary changes throughout the game. Glad that Pepe and Cancelo will be back. And did Italy just give us a gift? We better beat North Macedonia playing at home. Oh my God, I think I am starting to see the WC light.

Forcaaa well done ? my lord well done ,but danilo omg please please ? never again ?...

fonte solid game he is 48 yrs old...

octavio good game

sorry not to see guedes get a start or a look in ,vitinha also...

was very shocked with diego costo...

Forcaaa well done ? my lord well done ,but danilo omg please please ? never again ?...

fonte solid game he is 48 yrs old...

octavio good game

sorry not to see guedes get a start or a look in ,vitinha also...

was very shocked with diego costo but fair play he was good...

we were lucky not to concede but turkey were also lucly not too loose 10 .0

Ronaldo was ok but he need to play for the team hes 37 ffs...

after 2.0 tactics whent bk to pick ronaldo out ...


forcaaa macadonia wont be easy

The shot off the post for the first goal was from B. Silva not Raphaël Guerreiro.

Aside from that, some good tactics considering the players not available this time around (especially in defence), but looked very shaky towards the middle of the...

The shot off the post for the first goal was from B. Silva not Raphaël Guerreiro.

Aside from that, some good tactics considering the players not available this time around (especially in defence), but looked very shaky towards the middle of the second half. I dream of the day we can have CR7 as a power sub to give 100% for the last 20-30mins. Scares me, imagine oppositions. Just doesn't have the legs to carry the team for the full game and the rest of the team is great on paper. Otávio is definitely man of the match.

Next opposition need to be given the credit they deserve and not be underestimated.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You cannot expect me to be neutral. I love Italy, I thank Italy for all it gave me over the years at Inter and now too, but with all my strength I say Força Portugal! Let’s get there!”

José Mourinho
(Roma coach when asked about the World Cup playoffs - where Portugal may face Italy - by an Italian journalist) 
