As excitement builds for the 2022 World Cup, many fans are already getting their bets on whom they think will win the tournament. During the tournament, we know how serious things get for the biggest national team fans. In fact, many of them get extremely nervous before each and every one of their kick-offs (and rightly so, it’s the biggest event in football).

For these, sometimes it's easier for them to just sit back and relax or find something to distract them before each game. The Portugal national team has shocked the world of football on several occasions in international tournaments over the past two decades and – good or bad – the Seleção always seems to keep their fans on their toes. Therefore, this butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling is especially the case for Portugal fans, as they do not really ever know what to expect.

Portugal earned their place at the 2022 World Cup with play-off victories over Turkey and North Macedonia. It will be the sixth consecutive World Cup finals appearance for the Seleção as they strive to better their third-place finish in 1966 and fourth-place finish in 2006, in Qatar. Despite a below-par performance at the 2020 European Championships last year, Portugal has an exciting blend of experience and talented player. Some of the nation’s big players could make a huge difference at the 2022 World Cup.

Bernardo Silva

After making a fairly slow start to his international career, Man City’s playmaker Bernardo Silva has emerged as a key player in recent internationals. Bernardo played a key role in helping Portugal reach the playoff stages of the 2022 World Cup by providing four assists and scoring once in the Group Stages.

For City, Bernardo is a key player on Pep Guardiola’s side, as attested by last night’s goal and mana-of-the-match performance in the thrilling Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. In the World Cup, he will likely continue to make the difference in attacking build-ups, especially as Fernando Santos seems to have now decided to play Silva in a central attacking midfielder role.

Diogo Jota

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has become a complete number nine for the Reds and Portugal. Despite only making 24 international appearances, Jota has nine goals and six assists, including five-goal contributions in his last five for Portugal. The striker also played a part in the play-off success by setting up one goal and scoring once in the two matches.

Jota has proven his capabilities to be a goal threat for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool this season, already notching 21 goals for the season. If the talented forward can carry this form into the World Cup, he could be pivotal for the Seleção.

Joao Moutinho

At the age of 35, Joao Moutinho still brings quality and experience to the Portuguese national team. The Wolves midfielder has notched 144 international caps since making his debut in 2005, which is more than any other player in Portugal’s football history apart from Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite the fierce competition for places in the Seleção midfield, Moutinho remains an instrumental player for his national team, his calming influence and consistency demonstrated in two typically excellent showings in the recent World Cup playoffs, where he was utilised in a deeper defensive midfield role, representing his versatility in the squad.

Moutinho will likely continue to play a role for Portugal at the 2022 World Cup, even if it is off the bench or only for specific match situations. Even in this role Moutinho can be a difference-maker, such as in the Euro 2016 finals where he came off the bench to assist Eder for the championship winning goal. The seemingly ageless Moutinho continues to impress in the Premier League with Wolves. The midfielder has started 33 matches for the Wanderers this season and he has been integral to Bruno Lage’s team in 2021/22.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Even at the age of 37, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down, which is likely to keep him involved in Portugal’s 2022 World Cup campaign. The experienced superstar continues to play an integral role for the national team, captaining his side in the two playoff victories in March. It was widely perceived that Ronaldo was off the pace in the two matches, yet in the 5 goals scored across the playoffs, Ronaldo was involved in 3 or them. His subsequent uptick in form has come at club level where Ronaldo continues to impress despite a disastrous campaign for his team Manchester United.

With 115 international goals and 21 goals for Manchester United this season, Ronaldo could still be Portugal’s hero. 2022 may also be Ronaldo’s last ever shot at winning Portugal their first-ever World Cup.