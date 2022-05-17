Portugal’s U17 European Championship campaign got off to winning start after a comfortable 5-1 victory against Scotland. Goals to Ivan Lima, José Rodrigues and João Veloso established a 3-0 half time lead in Lod.

Scotland showed some fight early in the second half and got their reward when Magnus Mackenzie scored to get them back into the contest.

The fightback was short lived however, Afonso Moreira and Rodrigo Ribeiro scoring in the space of four minutes to end the contest.

Portugal dominate

Portugal established their superiority early on and took the lead in the 8th minute. Leonardo Barroso’s cross picked out Dinis Rodrigues, his overhead kick was blocked with the ball falling straight to Ivan Lima who made no mistake.

The overloads kept coming down the left wing with Barroso, João Veloso and Ivan Lima frequently combining and isolating Jack Kingdon.

The Equipa das Quinas continued to turn the screw with the Scots unable to get anywhere near Diogo Fernandes.

Portugal doubled their lead in the 26th minute and it was no surprise it came from another raid down the left side. Ivan Lima strolled through some ordinary defence, his cross falling to Rodrigues who found the top corner.

João Veloso’s shot deflected was over the bar as the chances kept coming.

In the 37th minute Portugal made it 3-0 when they were awarded a penalty. Kingdon handled Afonso Moreira’s cross, Veloso stepping up and beating Jacob Pazikas.

Scotland had a brief spell of pressure but were unable to fashion a shot.

Rui Bento’s side finished the half strong. Rodrigues heading Veloso’s cross wide and Lima’s shot blocked. Portugal continued their dominance in the second half with Rodrigues and Dário Essugo shooting wide.

Scotland fight back

Scotland showed character to stay in the contest however, and were rewarded in the 62nd minute. Magnus Mackenzie did it all himself, cutting in from the left wing and beating Fernandes.

Bento immediately made two changes with Sporting’s U17 duo Manuel Mendonça and Vivaldo Semedo replacing João Veloso and Dinis Rodrigues.

Scotland continued to apply pressure with Lennon Miller’s free kick tipped wide by Fernandes. The corner won turned out to be their downfall.

Game over

Portugal cleared the ball which fell straight into the path of Afonso Moreira, he surged over the halfway line and beat Jacob Pazikas who was left stranded.

Ussumane Djaló and Ivan Lima made way for João Gonçalves and Rodrigo Ribeiro in the 71st minute, and two minutes later it was 5-1. João Conceição’s delicious defence splitting pass found Ribeiro who showed his class by lifting the ball over Pazikas.

The final switch saw Afonso Moreira replaced by Tiago Andrade as Portugal finished with a flurry. Gonçalves’ free kick was tipped wide, Ribeiro narrowly shot wide, Mendonça shot over the bar and Semedo headed wide.

Too good

Portugal started on the front foot in Lod and rarely took their foot off the gas. Scotland enjoyed a brief spell of pressure early in the second half, but they were unable to contain a superior side.

Jack Kingdon had a nightmare trying to contain Portugal’s frequent raids down the left wing, the Scots seemingly unaware of Portugal’s threat down that avenue.

João Veloso showed his class once again, and introducing João Gonçalves and Rodrigo Ribeiro off the bench highlights the strength of Portugal’s squad.

Dário Essugo’s addition to the team provides experience and poise in the holding midfield role while Manuel Mendonça and Vivaldo Semedo had some promising moments as they both earned their first international caps.

By Matthew Marshall

Line up

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Fernandes - João Conceição, Diogo Monteiro, João Muniz, Leonardo Barroso - Ussumane Djaló (João Gonçalves 71’), Dário Essugo, João Veloso (Manuel Mendonça 63’) - Afonso Moreira (Tiago Andrade 81’), Dinis Rodrigues (Vivaldo Semedo 63’), Ivan Lima (Rodrigo Ribeiro 71’)

Goals:

[1-0] - Ivan Lima 8'

[2-0] - Dinis Rodrigues 26'

[3-0] - João Veloso 37' (p)

[3-1] - Magnus Mackenzie 62'

[4-1] - Afonso Moreira 69'

[5-1] - Rodrigo Ribeiro 73'