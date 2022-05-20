Portugal overcame an early deficit to outclass Sweden and secure a 4-1 victory in Lod. Tannor set up Jardell Kanga for the opening goal in the 7th minute, but the Equipa das Quinas slowly took control and establish their dominance.

Goals to Rodrigo Ribeiro, João Veloso and Afonso Moreira established a 3-1 half time lead, Veloso netting his second goal in the 60th minute to seal the deal.

Leonardo de Oliveira scored a late consolation for the Swedes but it was too little too late, Portugal powering to the top of Group D and take a big step towards the U17 European Championship quarter-finals.

Sweden start strong

Portugal started with an offensive approach that backfired badly as Sweden took the lead in the 7th minute. Emmanuel Tannor broke clear down the left wing, his cross finding Jardell Kanga who took a touch and poked the ball past Francisco Silva.

Tannor was proving a real handful up front, his shot blocked before heading high and wide. The Portuguese supporters inside Lod Municipal Stadium had suddenly lost their voice.

Portugal’s lack of control in central midfield was alarming with Ussumane Djaló and João Veloso regularly positioned in attack alongside Afonso Moreira, Rodrigo Ribeiro and Dinis Rodrigues.

Dário Essugo was completely exposed, but as soon as Djaló dropped deeper to assist him, José Lima’s side start to control proceedings and create chances.

Portugal take control

Afonso Moreira did well to deliver a cross that Dinis Rodrigues headed over the bar, Rodrigo Ribeiro fired wide from distance and João Veloso made some space before missing the target.

Portugal’s persistence paid off however, and they deservedly equalised in the 32nd minute.

Dinis Rodrigues' deep cross found Martim Frenandes on the opposite wing, his cross back into the danger area picking out Rodrigo Ribeiro who headed home from close range.

Sweden were struggling and conceded again five minutes later. Kazper Karlsson lost possession outside the 18-yard-box, robbed by João Veloso who unleashed a classy finish into the top corner.

Portugal were not done and extended their lead on the stroke of half time. Djaló broke free and showed composure to tee up Afonso Moreira, the winger taking his time and driving the ball into the bottom corner.

Sweden manager made one change at the break with Matteo Perez Vinlöf replacing Ludwig Thorell, but the tide had turned as Portugal continued to create opportunities.

Victory assured

Ribeiro and Djaló saw their shots saved before the killer blow was dealt in the 60th minute.

Once again it was a sloppy turnover from Kazper Karlsson, Djaló releasing Afonso Moreira, his cross into the danger area finding Veloso who had a simple finish from close range after Sweden’s defence had gone missing.

José Lima made two changes in the 66th minute with Rafael Luis and Ivan Lima replacing Dário Essugo and Dinis Rodrigues which saw Riberio move into the striker position.

Portugal were controlling the match with Sweden unable to exert any serious pressure. Lima made a triple switch in the 75th minute with João Veloso, Ussumane Djaló and Afonso Moreira replaced by Manuel Mendonça, João Gonçalves and Tiago Andrade.

Sweden almost gifted Portugal another goal when Elis Bishesari’s horror pass went straight to Tiago Andrade inside the 18-yard-box, but the keeper did well to recover and make the save.

The Swedes scored a late consolation in the 80th minute after failing to clear a hopeful punt up field. The ball fell kindly for Leonardo de Oliveira who had been on the pitch for less than 60 seconds, his strike sailing into the top corner with Francisco Silva no chance.

Early obstacle overcome

Manager José Lima made three changes to the side that started in the 5-1 win against Scotland. Francisco Silva replaced Diogo Fernandes in goal, João Conceição making way for Martim Fernandes at right-back and Rodrigo Ribeiro replacing Ivan Lima on the left wing.

Lima's ultra offensive tactics meant there zero control in midfield, a large reason why Sweden were able to take the lead and dominate the opening 15 minutes of the match. Ussumane Djaló was a key player in the game, regularly getting on the ball once he sat deeper to relieve the pressure on Dário Essugo.

Sweden simply couldn't respond and Portugal's late flurry in the first half, scoring three goals in 14 minutes, largely ended the contest.

Martim Fernandes and Rodrigo Ribeiro justified their starts by combining for the opening goal. If there was any question about the class of João Veloso, he answered it in emphatic fashion with his first goal.

Overturning a deficit in style and making a subtle switch to change the course of a game are good signs as Portugal start to look ahead to the quarter-finals.

By Matthew Marshall

Line Up

Portugal (4-3-3): Francisco Silva - Martim Fernandes, Diogo Monteiro, João Muniz, Leonardo Barroso - Ussumane Djaló (João Gonçalves 75’), Dário Essugo (Rafael Luís 65’), João Veloso (Manuel Mendonça 75’) - Afonso Moreira (Tiago Andrade 75’), Dinis Rodrigues (Ivan Lima 66’), Rodrigo Ribeiro

Unused substitutes: Diogo Fernandes, João Conceição, Luís Gomes, Vivaldo Semedo

Goals:

[0-1] – Jardell Kanga 7'

[1-1] – Rodrigo Ribeiro 32'

[2-1] – João Veloso 37'

[3-1] – Afonso Moreira 45+1'

[4-1] – João Veloso 60'

[4-2] – Leonardo de Oliveira 80'