Portugal beat Spain 2-1 in the U17 European Championship quarter-finals at Netanya Stadium. They went ahead in the 9th minute when Afonso Moreira pounced on a poor pass from Javier Boñar and powered the ball into the net.

Boñar didn’t have to wait long to make amends as he headed home the equaliser in the 17th minute. Portugal started the second half strong and were rewarded in the 63rd minute when Dinis Rodrigues converted a penalty.

La Rojita threw caution to the wind in an attempt to take the match to penalties, but Portugal held firm in a spirited performance, booking a semi-final clash against France.

Frantic opening

Spain started with intent in Netanya and created three opportunities inside the opening five minutes.

Iker Bravo’s shot was saved, the ball falling to Antonio Moreno who couldn’t direct it on target. Miguel Carvalho then found himself free outside the box, lifting his effort way over the bar.

Afonso Moreira fired a harmless shot wide in the 6th minute but was on hand to punish Spain three minutes later. Javier Boñar played a terrible pass into his own 18-yard box, Moreira showing great skill to chest the ball down and slam it past Nono.

Boñar's disappointment was erased in the 17th minute when he was on hand to equalise. Iván Garriel’s cross in to the danger area was flicked on by Wassim Keddari, Boñar rising above Leonardo Barroso and heading past Diogo Fernandes.

Spain continued to create chances, Miguel Carvalho volleying over the bar and missing another effort minutes later, Dani Pérez’s shot saved and Carvalho’s follow up sailing wide.

Chances were few and far between for the remainder of the first half, Boñar heading Pérez’s cross over the bar in a added time.

Portugal on the front foot

Whatever José Lima said to his side at the break worked a treat as Portugal suffocated Spain to start the second half.

João Veloso’s delicious though ball released Dinis Rodrigues, the striker beating Nono with the ball hitting the post. Veloso then provided a chance for Ivan Lima who shot wide.

FT Portugal 2-1 Spain. Tremendous match in Netanya, Moreira putting Portugal ahead before Boñar equalised. Equipa das Quinas came out strong in the 2nd half, Dinis Rodrigues netting a penatly and Portugal withstanding some late pressure. pic.twitter.com/MWVg7VWEzQ — Matthew Marshall (@noobzcorp) May 26, 2022

Spain manager Julen Guerrero tried to turn the tide with Pol Fortuny and David Mella replacing Miguel Carvalho and Dani Rodríguez.

Portugal continued to threaten however, Lima missing the target once more after some nice work from Rodrigues. The pressure paid dividends in the 63rd minute when Portugal retook the lead.

Pressure rewarded

Afonso Moreira surged into the box, his shot handled by Yarek Gasiorowski with a penalty awarded. Rodrigues stepped up and made no mistake.

Fortuny shot wide in the 64th minute but La Rojita were unable to test Diogo Fernandes.

Dani Pérez made way for Álvaro Ginés in the 77th minute, José Lima making his first substitution two minutes later when Dinis Rodrigues made way for Rodrigo Ribeiro.

Spain poured on the pressure with Moreno’s shot blocked, Iker Bravo’s effort deflected wide and Ginés heading over the bar.

Ivan Lima and Ribeiro had a great opportunities to put the contest to bed in added time but couldn’t beat Nono, Portugal standing strong under late pressure to secure victory and reach the semi-finals.

Analysis

Portugal showed strength and character to overcome the disappointment of the Denmark defeat and eliminate Spain, one of the form teams in the tournament.

Captain Diogo Monteiro gave an insight into the mood in the camp before the match, saying "I really feel that the team managed to transform the sadness into a strength. We are even more motivated to beat Spain and go to the semi-finals.

The manager played a key role in that change, because he managed to calm us down, show us where we went wrong and motivate us to believe in ourselves and our quality. We are now very strong mentally and prepared for any adversity. We are ready to continue writing our history in this European Championship".

José Lima's ability to use the Denmark defeat as motivation was a big reason for the victory. He got his tactics spot on with Ussumane Djaló and Dário Essugo shielding the back four which allowed João Veloso to work his magic between the lines.

Veloso has been one of Portugal's standout performers, but the win was very much a team performance, particularly in the closing stages when Spain went for broke.

João Muniz came back into the starting side and his central defensive partnership with Monteiro was an important part of the win.

Muniz summed up the victory after the match: "This is what defines great teams, the ability to show reaction after a bad moment. After the game against Denmark, we raised our heads, focused on what we had to do and wanted to show our true image, because the one we showed in the last game was not the true image, the image of determination, dedication, always until the last minute."

José Lima was understandably thrilled with the win: "I think we approached the game very well, strategically we were very good. The players always believed. The game against Denmark was not easy, we wanted to win and we couldn't, but in this case it was a game where whoever lost was out of the competition.

We interpreted the game very well, the players had a fantastic attitude. We won, but the way we won was enlightening. We had a very good first half, we had an even better second half. Our main objective now is the game against France, knowing that France is a very difficult team, as was Spain."

By Matthew Marshall

Line Ups

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Fernandes - Martim Fernandes, Diogo Monteiro, Luís Gomes, Leonardo Barroso - Ussumane Djaló, Dário Essugo, João Veloso (Vivaldo Semedo 90’) - Afonso Moreira (João Gonçalves 90’), Dinis Rodrigues (Rodrigo Ribeiro 80’), Ivan Lima (Manuel Mendonça 94’)

Unused substitutes: Francisco Silva, João Conceição, João Muniz, Rafael Luís, Tiago Andrade

Spain (4-2-3-1): Nono - Javier Boñar, Wassim Keddari, Yarek Gasiorowski, Iván Garriel (Víctor Moreno 88’) - Antonio Moreno, Gerard Hernández (Yusi 88’) - Dani Rodríguez (David Mella 57’), Miguel Carvalho (Pol Fortuny 57’), Dani Pérez (Álvaro Ginés 77’) - Iker Bravo

Unused substitutes: Ferrán Quetglás, Mahamadou Susoho, Carlos Sogorb, Rodrigo Mendoza

Goals:

[1-0] – Afonso Moreira 9'

[1-1] – Javier Boñar 17’

[2-1] – Dinis Rodrigues 63’ P