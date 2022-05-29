Portugal’s U17 European Championship campaign came to an end after a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against France at Netanya Stadium. The result was overshadowed by a terrible injury to Ivan Lima who was stretchered off the pitch in the second half.

It was an action-packed opening with Warren Zaire-Emery firing France into the lead in the 6th minute. Afonso Moreira equalized not long after with Dário Essugo unleashing an unstoppable long-range strike into the top corner.

France equalized in added time when João Muniz diverted Valentin Atangana’s cross into his own net. The second half was a tepid affair after concern for Ivan Lima’s well being became more important than the result.

With the match tied at 2-2 after 90 minutes, the game went to penalties where Portugal converted their first five spot kicks. Mathys Tel kept France in the contest after his effort rebounded off the bar and Diogo Fernandes and into the net.

Manuel Mendonça’s penalty was then saved by Lisandru Olmeta, El Chadaille Bitshiabu holding his nerve to send France into the final.

Electric opening

France took the lead in the 6th minute after Ivan Lima’s unsuccessful attempt to dribble out of danger. Saël Kumbedi won possession and released Warren Zaire Emery, the midfielder smashing the ball into the top corner from distance.

Portugal didn’t have to wait long to restore parity and equalised in the 12th minute. Sarr's sloppy pass was intercepted by Ussumane Djaló who found Afonso Moreira, the winger picking his spot and drilling the ball into the far corner.

Both teams seemed intent on gifting each other the ball inside their own half, Portugal losing possession in a dangerous area where Tom Saette’s shot stung the hands of Diogo Fernandes.

Spectacular strike

The moment of the match came in the 20th minute with Portugal taking the lead in sensational fashion. Dário Essugo picked the ball up 40 yards out, and without hesitation unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner, outdoing Zaire Emery’s effort by some distance.

Afonso Moreira was proving to be a real handful down the right wing, finding plenty of free space with Sael Kumbedi earning himself the first caution of the match for taking the winger out. Moreira stepped up with his free kick hitting the bar and away from danger.

French striker Mathys Tel was finding it hard to get the ball into the box so he took matters into his own hands. He was next to try his luck from distance, a curling an effort that beat Diogo Fernandes and hit the post.

Equaliser in added time

Portugal started to sit deep with France monopolising possession. Just when it seems that José Lima’s side would take a 2-1 lead into half time, Valentin Atangana’s cross was diverted into his own net by João Muniz.

Just as they did against Spain, Portugal dictated play at the start of the second half. Rodrigo Ribeiro almost got to a through ball before Ivan Lima fired over the bar.

France then went close when Jeanuël Belocian’s cross picked out Tel in close range, his shot deflected wide.

Afonso Moreira had taken a number of heavy knocks which had taken their toll in the 56th minute when he was replaced by Vivaldo Semedo.

Les Bleuets had another chance not long after when Désiré Doué went through on goal, Fernandes strong superb reflexes and a strong hand to keep his side level.

Injury concern

The match took an unfortunate and worrying turn in the 63rd minute when Mamadou Sarr and Ivan Lima were involved in a collision with both players requiring treatment.

Sarr hobbled off the pitch and was replaced by Christian Mawissa Elebi, but Lima remained on the ground for a number of minutes before being driven off the pitch on a stretcher with his neck placed in a brace.

He was replaced by Manuel Mendonça with Rodrigo Ribeiro making way for Dinis Rodrigues.

Saettel’s long range strike was tripped wide by Fernandes before Mendonça and Rodrigues saw their shots blocked.

Semedo goes close

Portugal’s best chance to regain the lead came in the 78th minute, João Veloso’s corner picking out Semedo who glanded a headed effort a whisker wide of the post.

José Lima made his final two substitutions in the 85th minute with Martim Fernandes and João Gonçalves replacing João Conceicão and João Veloso. Alcocer responded by bringing on Zoumana Diallo and Alexis Kabamba for Saettel and Doué.

Neither goakpeer was tested for the remainder of the match which required a penalty shootout to determine who would reach the final.

Penalty shootout pain

The first nine penalties were taken with confidence which meant Mathys Tel had to score to keep his side in the tournament. His spot kick rebounded off the bar and bounced off Fernandes into the net.

Manuel Mendonça’s penalty was saved, El Chadaille Bitshiabu holding his nerve to send France into the final.

By Matthew Marshall

🇵🇹⚽️🇲🇫 Portugal’s U17 European Championship campaign is over after a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against France. It was 2-2 after 90 minutes, the result overshadowed by a bad injury to Ivan Lima. pic.twitter.com/r5SYq1BPrv — Matthew Marshall (@noobzcorp) May 29, 2022

Line Ups

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Fernandes - João Conceição (Martim Fernandes 85’), Diogo Monteiro, João Muniz, Leonardo Barroso - Ussumane Djaló, Dário Essugo, João Veloso (João Gonçalves 85’) - Afonso Moreira (Vivaldo Semedo 56’), Rodrigo Ribeiro (Dinis Rodrigues 68’), Ivan Lima (Manuel Mendonça 69’)

Unused substitutes: Francisco Silva, Luís Gomes, Rafael Luís, Tiago Andrade

France (4-2-3-1): Olmeta - Kumbedi, Sarr (Mawissa Elebi 67’), Bitshiabu, Belocian - Zaire-Emery, Atangana Edoa (Gueguin 80’) - Byar, Doué (Diallo 86’), Saettel (Kabamba 86’) - Tel

Unused substitutes: Raveyre, Vangi Vungele, Zidane, Aiki, Ndiaye

Goals

[0-1] – Zaire Emery 8'

[1-1] – Afonso Moreira 12'

[2-1] – Dário Essugo 20'

[2-2] – João Muniz 45'+1 OG