The Portuguese Football Federation today unveiled the kits the Seleção will wear at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In a break from the past, the kits are unlike any previous iteration of Portugal’s tournament outfits and will certainly divide opinion amongst the millions of Seleção fans at home and all around the world.

Below is a translation of the blurb explaining the concepts behind the design of the kits, as per the FPF website:

The main Portugal kit contains a contrast between deep and vivacious shades of red and green, evoking the national flag, which represents the country and the Portuguese people.

The diagonal line crossing the chest and the back attempts to portray a Portugal flag wrapped around the footballers, the idea that served as the basis of the new “Wear the Flag” concept that will be present in all communications involving the Portuguese national teams.

The green shorts, extremely popular among the supporters, come back and afford a visual fluidity to this new collection. Another detail is the presence of the armillary sphere on the back collar.

🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira. Inspirado nas cores da Nação Valente, o equipamento oficial da nossa Seleção já está disponível 👕 @nikefootball



🛒: https://t.co/JkIEKLw6A9



🇵🇹 #WearTheFlag. Inspired by the colors of the Brave Nation, our official kits are now available 👕 #NikeFC pic.twitter.com/yhYsqpejjd — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 15, 2022

The new second strip of the Seleção is in an off-white shade that stands out from the traditional white kits, and has a strip with the same green and red tones of the first kit, which wraps around to the back, maintaining the same idea of the flag around the chest of the Portuguese players.

The presence of blue shades on the sleeves and the collar is an allusion to Portugal’s vast Atlantic coast.

The kits will be used for the first time in the upcoming Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and Spain, the squad for which was announced today by Fernando Santos.

Whatever your opinion of the kits, one thing we can all agree on. May they bring luck to the Seleção!

By Tom Kundert