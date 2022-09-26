Portugal host Spain on Tuesday night in Braga with a place in the Final Four of the Nations League at stake. Provided the Seleção avoid defeat, they will make the decisive phase of the competition, which will be played in the summer of 2023.

Despite the favourable position, it will be no easy task against a Spanish side with its pride wounded following a surprise 2-1 home defeat to Switzerland on Saturday night.

PortuGOAL previews Portugal’s final competitive match before the 2022 World Cup.

Fernando Santos and his squad will go into the game with confidence high after thrashing the Czech Republic 4-0 in Prague at the weekend.

Stick or twist?

The convincing nature of the performance raises some interesting conundrums for the coach. Does he stick to a winning formula and the same personnel to try and consolidate Portugal’s strongest XI or will he shake things up, especially considering the relatively short interval of time between the two matches?

Despite excellent performances from second-string full-backs Diogo Dalot and Mário Rui against the Czechs, it will be no surprise if João Cancelo (suspended for the Czechia game) and Nuno Mendes are recalled for the clash against the Spanish.

Perhaps more significantly in terms of trying to second-guess Santos’ plans for Qatar will be what he does in midfield. William Carvalho and Rúben Neves were selected at the base of midfield and the same duo were also chosen for Portugal’s 4-0 victory against Switzerland in Lisbon in June.

Those two 4-0 victories have been two of the best displays by the Seleção in Santos’ entire 8-year tenure. As well as complementing each other, in both matches Neves and William’s superb passing range played a significant role in providing Portugal with a hitherto elusive balance and cohesion.

High-quality alternatives

That said, competition for places is fierce in central midfield. Matheus Nunes did well in his 15-minute cameo in Prague, and João Palhinha has been a huge hit this season at Fulham.

That is even before we talk about Vitinha, the PSG midfielder also making an extremely impressive impression in Paris at his new club. The fact Spain are so adept at retaining possession and physically wearing down the opposition midfielders may also persuade Santos to freshen up that sector of the team, or lend it more muscle in the shape of Nunes and/or Palhinha.

Up front, Santos also has decisions to make. Ronaldo is clearly in need of a goal so despite taking a physical pounding against the Czechs, the captain will likely start again. Rafael Leão did well in the first half in Prague but it would be no surprise if he was replaced in the line-up by Diogo Jota, with João Félix also a possibility.

Predicted Portugal XI:

Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Danilo, Nuno Mendes, João Palhinha, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach:

“I expect the same Spain as always, a great team, a mature side with players of enormous quality. Spain only play to win – that’s their gameplan. The players will want to show their people and their press what they can do. Are they a wounded animal? I hope they stay wounded!

“We have to be focused on our game. When we are egocentric and start thinking we are good… that’s the wrong way to go. We must show humility, albeit aware of our potential to do good things. If we do that, we will be closer to victory.”

Luis Henrique. Spain coach:

“We have a great opportunity to qualify. We are approaching this game as if it were the quarter-finals in Qatar. It’s 90 minutes and we have to win, not even a draw will do.

“Portugal are a very talented team. Like Spain, they are a national team that does very good work in the under-age categories. They are a more settled side than us.”

