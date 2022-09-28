Standouts scarce as Portugal crash out of UEFA Nations League

After the thrilling high of victory over Czechia, Portugal were brought spiraling down to earth at the Quarry in Braga last night. Though competitive in the first hour, Portugal's influence dramatically waned in the final 30 minutes during which time Spain slowly tightened the noose until Morata finished the job with minutes left in normal time.

For the visitors, goalkeeper Unai Simón was arguably the pick of the litter. But from amongst the home side, who best preserved their honor in defeat? Once again, Nathan Motz sorts through the emotional wreckage of last night's events to grade each player's performance.

Starters

Diogo Costa - 7

He could do nothing about the goal and was genuinely competent otherwise. One could argue his distribution was mediocre but against Spain's press his pass completion percentage was understandably low. Made four saves and will not have any reason to fear losing his place as Portugal organize for the World Cup.

Nuno Mendes - 7

Statistically, Nuno was Portugal's best on the night. He registered 7 tackles and four dribbles - both match highs - and had the most touches for the home side. His effect in the attacking third was negligible, however, as Spain's superior possession backed him into the defensive third. He was beaten on the dribble a few times, but in the final account Nuno Mendes played reasonably well.

Danilo - 6

As in the match against Czechia, Danilo was overshadowed by Rúben Dias. He did show bursts of speed and good strength at times, but he offered little in building passing movements from the back four. If anything, his performance was a reminder of the importance of a ball-carrying, competent-passing centreback against a strong press.

Rúben Dias - 7

Back to the wall for much of the game, especially the final 30 minutes, Dias was again reliable and did everything he could to stem the tide. The match-leader with 9 clearances and 4 aerial duels won, he dealt well with the majority of Spain's encroachments and was Portugal's best passing defender. Hard to find too much to complain about with Rúben given the circumstances.

João Cancelo - 5.5

Being the masterful artist that he is for Manchester City, frustration grows over his more subdued performances with the Seleção. While last night will have hardly stemmed the tide of this criticism, it surely is not fair to expect City-esque performances from him while the side is organized the way it is. He completed 2/3 dribbles and got forward on rare occasion, but could not make his crosses count. On nights like these, expectations will always be higher on Portugal's most talented players.

William Carvalho - 6

Portugal's best passer on the night and fought valiantly against the press. Still, the fact he only touched the ball 32 times as a midfielder reveals how dire the situation was in the centre of the park for long stretches. William was unspectacular and dispossessed several times, but how much of that was his fault given the compressed, counterattacking strategy is open to speculation.

Rúben Neves - 6

Had a good attempt on goal in the first half, but was subdued afterwards. Still the more involved of the two defensive midfielders and a bit tidier on the ball than his counterpart. But like William, Neves was generally unable to do much more than act as a wave-break against the patient-yet-progressive Spanish press.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5

In a counterattacking scheme, Bruno did his best with 3 key passes and more touches than any other Portuguese midfielder. He also did well to break up attacks, running all over the pitch and completing 5/6 tackles. Went very close in the first half with a screamer from outside the box.

Diogo Jota - 6

Was clearly expected to do a lot of hard-running on the counter in addition to helping the midfield cope with the press. So close to finding the one goal Portugal desperately needed, but was denied by a brilliant reaction from the keeper. Having just returned from injury and with so little match experience this season, Jota played about how one might expect. If he wants to seal down a starting XI role, however, more will be required.

Bernardo Silva - 5

An off game for Bernardo. Just could not get himself involved and was tied with Ronaldo for the least touches. As with most others, you get the feeling he was not in love with the role given him - wide right in a 4-2-3-1 - and without breakaway speed his influence on the counter was negligible. Based on this match, one thing is clear - if Santos cannot get the best out of Bernardo Silva, Portugal will remain in 2nd gear, or worse.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5

In the tactical scheme last night, it would not have made a difference who led the line. Ronaldo had both of Portugal's best chances in the second half and was denied by man-of-the-match, Unai Simón. What is plain to see, however, is that Cristiano is not in good form. Uncharacteristically hesitant, Ronaldo should have hammered in a first-time shot from Diogo Jota's lay off in the second half. Instead, he took a touch and was dispossessed. While deserving of more respect from supporters than he is being given, Ronaldo needs to get out of his slump at United, score some goals, then come out strong again for Portugal. Should have been substituted at around 60 minutes when Portugal's gameplan began to fall apart. The question remains - can others genuinely provide what Ronaldo can't with Santos' tactics? On another night, Ronaldo might have scored twice and the conversation would be quite different, but Cristiano is at a point in his career where he needs a new role. Asking him to go 90 minutes and bail this team out is unfair.

Substitutes

João Mário - 4.5

Not the right sub and came in far too late. Had four touches of the ball in 17 minutes plus stoppage time. What Santos thought he could do that Bernardo couldn't is a mystery known only to Santos. But none of Portugal's substitutes appreciably changed the course of the match.

Rafael Leão - 4.5

Wasteful and not nearly as ambitious as he should have been going forward. Leão falls well shy of expectations for Portugal. While some clamor for him to start, it must be said he has not done himself any favors with last night's performance. Seems only interested in rare moments and last night Portugal needed more. After a decent outing vs Czechia, the inconsistent criticisms have again been justified.

Vitinha - 5

Again, not the right sub, and far too late to influence proceedings much. Vitinha was the most involved of Portugal's substitutes but his passing was mediocre.

João Félix - Not Rated

by Nathan Motz