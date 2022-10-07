Seven weeks before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar the Seleção have been hit by a triple injury blow.

Winger Pedro Neto is ruled out of the tournament as he faces surgery on damaged ankle ligaments, while defenders Pepe and Nuno Mendes – who would both be guaranteed starters for Portugal if fit – have picked up injuries that will keep them out of action for the foreseeable future.

Wolves forward Neto’s desperately bad luck on the injury front continues. The 22-year-old was taking the English Premier League by storm and was one of the favourites to win the PFA young player of the year award when a broken kneecap in April 2021 brought a sudden halt to his progress.

Neto battled back after 10 months on the outside looking in and was back in the Portugal squad for the recent Nations League matches. But in last weekend’s clash against West Ham he damaged his ankle ligaments and requires an operation that rules him out of the World Cup.

While Neto was in Fernando Santos’ thinking, his playing time for the Seleção would likely have been limited, especially as he had struggled to find his best form. The same cannot be said of Portugal’s other two injury worries.

Red alert in defence

Nuno Mendes has been outstanding for PSG this season and was Portugal’s best player in the 1-0 defeat to Spain a fortnight ago. He was also excellent in PSG’s 1-1 draw at Benfica on Wednesday, but had to be substituted in the second half with a muscle injury. The French club have since announced the left-back will be on the sidelines for 3-4 weeks.

Fellow Seleção defender Pepe has joined Mendes on the injured list. In today’s press conference ahead of Porto’s trip to the Algarve to play Portimonense tomorrow, coach Sérgio Conceição revealed that his captain picked up an injury in training yesterday.

“Unfortunately Pepe is out because yesterday he sprained his knee with a certain degree of gravity,” said Conceição. “He won’t play in this game or in the next few matches.”

Although 39 years old, Pepe continues to be a key defender for both club and country, and should he not be fit for the World Cup it would be a huge blow for Portugal.

Seleção coach Fernando Santos has attracted criticism for failing to explore alternatives at centre-back with PSG’s Danilo the preferred backup to Pepe and Rúben Dias and no other option tested.

Should the worst transpire and one or more of the trio fails to make the plane to Qatar, it would likely open the door for Lille duo Tiago Djaló and/or José Fonte, or one of the centre-backs playing for Portugal’s three major teams: David Carmo (Porto), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting) or António Silva (Benfica).

by Tom Kundert