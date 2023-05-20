Portugal registered their first win at the 2023 European U17 Championship after a 2-1 victory against Scotland at DEAC Stadion.

Olivio Tomé opened the scoring in the 3rd minute with Gil Martins hitting the post four minutes later.

The Equipa das Quinas doubled their advantage in the 20th minute after punishing a mistake from the Scots, Gonçalo Sousa stepping around Callan McKenna and finding the bottom corner.

Filipe Ramos’ side were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty on the stroke of half time when Owen Hastie injured Martim Ferreira, the midfielder hobbling out on crutches after the break.

Portugal wasted numerous chances to put the bed in the second half before Lennon Connolly reduced the deficit in the 88th minute. Scotland were unable to find an equaliser despite four minutes of added time and are set for an early exit in Hungary.

Portugal on fire

Portugal got off to a great start in Debrecen, taking the lead in the 3rd minute after João Simões’ shot was deflected over the bar.

Gonçalo Moreira's corner was slapped away by Callan McKenna, the ball falling to Olivio Tomé who took a touch and slammed the ball into the net.

The Equipa das Quinas went desperately close to doubling their advantage four minutes later when Gil Martins’ effort hit the post.

Portugal maintained the pressure and made it 2-0 in the 20th minute. Owen Hastie gave the ball to Gil Martins, the midfielder feeding Gonçalo Sousa who stepped around McKenna and found the bottom corner.

Scotland were not posing much threat, Ryan One shooting straight at Gonçalo Ribeiro in the 28th minute.

No penalty

Portugal were denied a penalty before the break when Hastie pushed Martim Ferreira to the ground before landing on the midfielder’s calf. Referee David Smajc failed to point to the spot with no VAR to intervene.

Ferreira was unable to recover at the break, hobbling to the bench on crutches and replaced by Diogo Lobão.

Portugal wasteful

Moreira and Tomé headed wide before Filipe Ramos made two changes in the 64th minute, João Teixeira and Geovany Quenda replacing João Simões and Olivio Tomé.

Moreira switched to the left flank with Quenda stationing himself on the right wing, the 16-year-old firing over the bar and with forcing a save from McKenna minutes after being introduced.

Portugal continued to be wasteful in front of goal, Martim Fernandes missing the target and Gonçalo Sousa unable to keep his shot down.

Scotland finally created a dangerous opportunity in the 72nd minute when Ryan One raced into the box before blazing over the bar.

Ramos introduced Rodrigo Duarte for Moreira as Quenda continued to look dangerous, Duarte forcing a save from McKenna after the goalkeeper had coughed up possession in his own box.

João Infante replaced Gonçalo Sousa and had a glorious chance to put the game to bed, the striker latching onto Quenda’s through ball and racing clear but unable to hit the target.

Scotland score

Scotland reduced the deficit in the 88th minute when Lobão’s clearance fell perfectly for Lennon Connolly, the substitute executing a sensational side footed shot past Goncalo Ribeiro.

Portugal navigated four minutes of added time to claim an important three points. They now prepare for a crunch clash against France which will decide if they stay in Hungary or return to the motherland.

Analysis

Filipe Ramos made three changes to his starting side after the 4-0 defeat against Germany. Tiago Parente replaced Rayhan Momade at left-back, Olivio Tomé came in for Geovany Quenda on the left-wing and Gonçalo Sousa replaced Nuno Patrício up front.

The 53-year-old manager couldn’t have asked for a better start, Tomé and Sousa scoring inside the opening 20 minute and his side unlucky not to go into the break with a 3-0 lead.

Tomé was afforded a lot of space and linked up well with Parente, continuing where they left off after coming off the bench against Germany. Gil Martins had a solid game in midfield and Quenda was dangerous after being introduced.

Ramos never seemed content despite his side holding a 2-0 lead and shutting Scotland down for large parts of the contest. He knows his side will face a far tougher challenge in their final Group C match against France, the game being played on Tuesday at Városi Sportpálya in Balmazújváros.

By Matthew Marshall at DEAC Stadion