Portugal’s 2023 European U17 Championship campaign came to an end in the group stage after a 1-1 draw against France at Balmazújváros Városi Stadion.

Fodé Sylla put France ahead in the 10th minute with Filipe Ramos making two substitutions before the break.

He couldn’t have asked for a better outcome after introducing Geovany Quenda and Nuno Patrício in the 39th minute, Quenda’s corner converted by Patrício two minutes later.

The Equipa das Quinas had most of the momentum in the second half but couldn’t find the winning goal, Quenda’s shot saved and Rodrigo Duarte heading Martim Fernandes’ cross over the bar.

Sylla fires France in front

Portugal had a promising start, winning possession in dangerous areas but unable to promote the ball into attacking situations.

France took the lead from a free kick in the 10th minute. Saïmon Bouabré sent the ball into the danger area where Gonçalo Ribeiro punched the ball clear, Fodé Sylla picking it up before spinning and steering it into the bottom corner.

Martim Fernandes was regularly advancing forward and getting fouled, one of which saw Tidiam Gomis pick up the first yellow card of the match.

Ramos masterstoke

Filipe Ramos was unhappy with what he was seeing and decided to make two changes in the 39th minute, Gonçalo Moreira and Gonçalo Sousa making way for Geovany Quenda and Nuno Patrício.

It proved to be a masterstroke with both players combining to score the equaliser after Olivio Tomé won a corner. Quenda sent an ugly effort into the box which wasn't cleared, Patrício taking advantage with a looping header that evaded Paul Argney.

Quenda fired a low drive at Argney to end the first half, the Equipa das Quinas going into the break with all the momentum.

Jean Luc Vannuchi brought on Ismail Bouneb for Nolan Ferro to get some control in midfield but it was Portugal who continued to take the initiative.

Portugal continue to create chances

Tomé’s shot was blocked before a knee injury saw the winger replaced by Rodrigo Duarte. The Vitória de Guimarães was immediately involved, hitting the post from an offside position.

Portugal maintained the pressure with Quenda looking most likely to break the deadlock, forcing a save from Argney with Duarte unmarked at the back post.

João Simões made way for Diogo Lobão in the 68th minute, Vannuchi making two changes up front with bringing on Daouda Traore and Mathis Lambourde for Gomis and Yanis Ali Issoufou.

Portugal continued to press forward with their tournament hopes slipping away. Duarte broke free but couldn’t get to the ball to an unmarked Patrício, Fernandes getting into the box where he dragged his shot narrowly wide.

End to end game

The game was becoming increasingly open with France going close to ending the contest when Joan Tincres forced a save from Gonçalo Ribeiro.

Portugal’s best chance of the second half came in added time when Fernandes’ cross found Duarte, the forward completely unmarked and heading over the bar.

There was an ugly melee after Bouneb went down injured and Ribeiro booked for attempting to pick him up, France holding on to stay in the tournament and Portugal searching for the first plane home.

Hard lesson to learn

A number of Portugal's players were distraught and in tears after the final whistle. Family, friends and the coaching staff offered support which will be required to help these boys overcome the burden of feeling they let their nation down.

Gonçalo Oliveira was particularly overcome with emotion, the centre-back who had a difficult opening match against Germany responding well by showing his strong character and leadership abilities during the game.

Once the dust has settled it will be the achievement of being selected for the squad and representing Portugal that will be the overriding emotion and memory of the campaign in Hungary.

Dealing with defeat in an international tournament is never easy, but this experience will eventually assist these boys into becoming men and helping them forge long lasting careers as professional football players.

By Matthew Marshall at Balmazújváros Városi Stadion