Roberto Martínez has announced Portugal’s squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia and Iceland.

Wolves centre-back Toti Gomes has been selected for the senior national team for the first time, while Nélson Semedo, Renato Sanches and Ricardo Horta return to the squad after missing out in Martínez’s first call-up earlier this year.

“Toti is a very interesting player for us because he has different facets to his game compared to the other centre-backs in the Seleção,” said Martínez when asked about what had persuaded him to pick the Wolves defender.

“He’s a physical central defender, very strong in the challenge, he’s left-footed, and his performances for Wolves have been extremely good. It’s not a question of excluding other players. We need players with different skillsets in the Seleção and I think Toti Gomes can offer us that.”

Guinea-Bissau roots

Gomes is the latest in a long line of players born in Guinea-Bissau who have represented Portugal, most famously Éder, who scored the winning goal in the 2016 European Championship final, and Danilo Pereira, who has so far accumulated 66 caps for the Seleção.

Portugal will look to build on a strong start to their campaign. In March the Seleção beat Liechtenstein 4-0 in Lisbon before thrashing Luxembourg 6-0 away to go top of Group J.

Portugal host Bosnia and Herzegovina at Benfica’s Estádio da Luz in Lisbon on 17 June, before travelling to Reykjavik to face Iceland on 20 June.

Full Portugal squad for June Euro 2024 qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolves), Rui Patrício (Roma);

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), João Cancelo (Bayern Munich), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), Toti Gomes (Wolves)

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Fulham), Rúben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Otávio Monteiro (Porto), Renato Sanches (PSG), Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards: Ricardo Horta (Braga), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), João Félix (Chelsea), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica), Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

By Tom Kundert