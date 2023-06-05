In terms of being Portugal’s greatest player in history, it is pretty much consensual that Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Eusébio. Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer of the Seleção.

But there is no doubt that the current striker of Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr is living out his final years as a Portugal player at the age of 38, having left the scene of the world’s major football clubs and leagues. Although he will be over 40 years old at the time, he still has the ambition of competing in the 2026 World Cup.

Many believe, however, that he should step aside right now ahead of Euro 2024, let alone in the next World Cup.

No longer the great Cristiano, but still good enough?

Context is essential. We are not discussing the Cristiano Ronaldo of most of his career, who is Portugal’s all-time greatest player and one of the best ever in the history of the sport. The Portugal No7 even lost his spot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. When it happened, it caused shockwaves throughout the football world, yet Ronaldo was dropped against Switzerland, with his replacement, Gonçalo Ramos, promptly netting a hat-trick.

At Manchester United, where the goal-scorer had just departed in a messy exit, a similar incident had occurred not long before.

With a number of top-class players to choose from, the possibility of a new focal point in attack in the shape of Gonçalo Ramos, and a new coach in Roberto Martínez, the Portuguese national team is stepping into a new chapter in its evolution after the long stewardship of previous coach Fernando Santos. The Spaniard included Cristiano Ronaldo in his initial call-up for the Euro 2024 qualification games against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, emphasizing the value of CR7 to the team and claiming his age does not come into the equation.

Ronaldo duly responded by bagging a brace in the 4-0 victory against Liechtenstein and doing likewise againg Luxembourg in a 6-0 thrashing. And whatever one may think about Ronaldo’s current abilities, it would be surprising for a new Portugal coach to leave the greatest player in a nation’s history off of his first squad roster while he is still playing professionally in a competitve championship.

But how much longer will Cristiano actually play for the Portuguese team? The coach’s will is obviously decisive, although given what Ronaldo represents to Portuguese football, and even the country as a whole, it is easy to imagine non-football issues may also be involved when deciding whether or not to call up and/or play Ronaldo.

Cristiano himself is keeping himself relevant by shining brightly in Saudi soccer: 14 goals in 16 matches for Al Nassr is an impressive return. However, Ronaldo was surely aware that his continued inclusion in the national squad would be a subject of discussion when moving to the Arabian Peninsula. Is the level of the Saudi Arabian championship a factor in whether he should be continued to be called up by a nation with legitimate ambitions of becoming European and World Champions?

Ronaldo seems certain to continue playing until the European Championship in 2024, but we do not yet know if he will succeed in fulfilling his goal of competing in the 2026 World Cup at the age of 41.

A mentorship role for the likes of Ramos, Rafael Leão and João Félix could suit all parties, prolonging Ronaldo’s Portugal career and bringing the benefit of his vast experience to the Seleção and his younger compatriots, although the way CR7 reacted when he was dropped in Qatar suggests a change in mindset is necessary to accept this proposition.

