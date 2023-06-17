Portugal kept up their perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying with a third successive victory in Group J, over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Lisbon tonight.

The Seleção initially struggled to find space against the well-organised visitors, but broke through on the stroke of half time through Bernardo Silva.

Two second-half goals from Bruno Fernandes kept Portugal well on track for a straightforward qualification to next summer's tournament in Germany.

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez swapped both wing-backs in relation to the last game against Luxembourg with Raphael Guerreiro coming in for the injured Nuno Mendes and João Cancelo preferred over Diogo Dalot. The Spanish coach had stated in the pre-match press conference that Diogo Costa would be Portugal’s first-choice goalkeeper, and duly selected him after picking Rui Patrício in the previous international window.

Bosnia were twice victims of Portugal in tournament playoffs in the not-too-distant past (2010 World Cup and 2012 Euro). Edin Dzeko played on both occasions and Miralem Pjanic was involved in the second tie. Both players took their place in the line-up tonight.

Having won two out of two games in European qualifying so far, scoring 10 goals and conceding none, albeit against weak opposition, a capacity crowd packed into the Estádio da Luz in anticipation of another victory, creating a tremendous atmosphere prior to kickoff.

Slow start

Bosnia and Herzegovina fired the first shot in Lisbon with Amir Hadžiahmetović’s effort sailing harmlessly wide. The visitors were proving hard to break down, their back three formation mirroring Portugal’s under Roberto Martínez.

João Félix was frequently dropping deep and Bruno Fernandes was searching for open space, but the Seleção were not able to create any attacking opportunities. Diogo Costa was called into action in the 22nd minute, Adrian Leon Barišić sending a cross/shot towards the top corner with Costa slapping it away from danger.

Portugal put the ball into the net a minute later when Ronaldo headed home a pinpoint cross from João Cancelo, his celebrations cut short after straying offside.

Bosnia and Herzegovina were more than content to wait for counter attacking opportunities and spurned a great chance in the 29th minute. Gojko Cimirot found Edin Džeko completely unmarked at the edge of the six-yard box, the 37-year-old striker volleying over the bar.

Portugal come to life

Félix finally tested Ibrahim Šehić in the 37th minute with the goalkeeper up to the task, Félix then taken out by Miralem Pjanić who was the first player booked.

Portugal maintained the pressure and opened the scoring in the 44th minute. Ronaldo started the move by finding Bruno Fernandes who produced a perfectly weighted through ball for Bernardo Silva, the Manchester City star effortlessly lifting the ball past Šehić.

Portugal started the second half well with Fernandes firing over the bar. Roberto Martínez made his first substitution in the 62nd minute when Rúben Neves replaced João Félix, the change resulting in Bruno Fernandes pushing higher up the pitch.

Fernandes takes over

Bosnia and Herzegovina were not threatening which saw Faruk Hadžibegić make two changes in the 72nd minute, Adrian Leon Barišić and Amir Hadžiahmetović making way for Benjamin Tahirović and Saïd Hamulić.

Fernandes’ shot was blocked by Siniša Saničanin but he didn’t have to wait long for another chance, doubling Portugal’s advantage in the 77th minute when he headed home Rúben Neves' perfect cross.

Martínez immediately replaced Raphaël Guerreiro with Nélson Semedo as Hadžibegić emptying his bench.

Amar Dedić shot straight at Costa but the Seleção were controlling proceedings, Otávio and Diogo Jota replaced João Palhinha and Bernardo Silva late on.

Ronaldo selflessly squared the ball to Jota a minute later, the forward looking certain to score before Šehić scrambled back into position and made a smart save.

Neves lost possession which gifted Hamulić the ball, the substitute firing a fierce strike but Costa was up to the task, the keeper once again showing his ability to come to life after spending long spells unopposed.

There was still time for Fernandes to stamp some more authority on the match which he did with aplomb in added time. Saničanin headed the ball straight to the playmaker who took a touch with his chest before hitting a half-volley into the top corner.

By Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert, at the Estádio da Luz

Portugal: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, António Silva, Rúben Dias, Danilo, Raphael Guerreiro (Nélson Semedo, 77'), João Palhinha (Diogo Jota, 87'), Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva (Otávio, 87'), Ronaldo, Félix (Rúben Neves, 62')

Bosnia: Sehic, Ahmedhodzic, Sanicanin, Kolasinac, Barisic, Dedic, Cimirot, Hadziahmetovic, Pjanic, Dzeko, Stefanovic (Also played: Hamulic, Tahirovic, Varesanovic, Gazibegovic)

Goals:

[1-0] Bernardo Silva, 44’

[2-0] Bruno Fernandes, 77'

[3-0] Bruno Fernandos, 90'