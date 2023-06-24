Portugal picked up their first point at the 2023 UEFA European U21 Championship after a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium.

Celton Biai made an important save in Tbilisi before Rui Jorge’s side took the lead in the 20th minute, André Almeida producing a classy finish to convert Pedro Neto’s cross.

Brian Brobbey spurned a presentable chance in the second half but the Ajax striker wouldn’t be denied, scoring at the back post in the 78th minute after Wouter Burger headed a cornerdirectly into his path.

The Equipa das Quinas’ equation is simple, beat Belgium on Tuesday and hope the Netherlands don’t defeat Georgia, or get on the first plane home.

Netherlands take control

The Netherlands dominated the early going, Crysencio Summerville looking dangerous down the left wing and Kenneth Taylor heading home from an offside position.

Portugal were passing the ball around but going nowhere before Pedro Neto broke clear and shot straight at Bart Verbruggen.

Celton Biai was called into action in the 20th minute when a clearance fell straight to Brian Brobbey, his fierce strike stopped by the goalkeeper before André Amaro blocked an effort from Taylor.

Portugal score against the run of play

It proved to be a timely intervention with Portugal taking the lead less than a minute later. Pedro Neto latched onto a long ball and held it up before delivering a perfect cross into the danger area where André Almeida executed a side footed volley into the net.

The Netherlands became frustrated with Jan-Paul Van Hecke and Quinten Timber booked in quick succession, Ryan Gravenberch going close to talking himself into a yellow card after fouling João Neves.

Zé Carlos was the first Portuguese player booked after a late challenge on Summerville, the Dutch winger ending the first half with a weak shot straight at Biai.

Netherlands get back on the front foot

Erwin van de Looi made two changes at the break with Timber, who is suspended for their final group game, replaced by Wouter Burger. Devyne Rensch made way for Milan van Ewijk at right back.

Burger was immediately involved with a volley that was deflected wide as the Netherlands took charge.

Pedro Neto and Nuno Tavares earned themselves yellow cards before Taylor shot straight at Biai. Rui Jorge sensed the danger and made a triple substitution in the 56th minute when Paulo Bernardo, Francisco Conceição and Diego Moreira replaced André Almeida, Pedro Neto and Fábio Silva.

Portugal enjoyed a brief spell of pressure with Francisco Conceição’s shot deflected wide, but they appeared more concerned with defending than getting players forward, especially without a natural striker on the pitch.

Jorge tried to address the imbalance in the 67th minute when he introduced Afonso Sousa for João Neves. Vvan de Looi immediately countered by bringing on Joshua Zirkzee for Summerville.

The Netherlands went close when Gravenberch played a lovely pass to Brobbey who couldn’t control the ball, Biai coming off his line to make a timely interception.

Nuno Tavares went on a long run forward and won a corner and Alexandre Penetra headed Conceição’s cross wide, but once again it was a brief spell of pressure before the attention returned to the other end.

Equaliser eventualises

Jorge’s worst fears were realised in the 78th minute when they gave up a cheap corner from which the Netherlands equalised. It was a simple goal, Burger heading Taylor’s corner towards the back post where Brobbey converted from close range.

Vvan de Looi went to his bench with Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Brobbey making way for Ian Maatsen and Thijs Dallinga, Jorge making an attacking substitution with Tiago Dantas making way for Henrique Araújo.

Conceição tested Verbruggen at his near post but the goalkeeper was up to the task, Portugal facing a must win match against Belgium in their final Group A game on Tuesday.

Analysis

Rui Jorge made three changes to his starting side after the 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Georgia. One was enforced with André Amaro replacing the suspended Tomás Araújo, the Vitória de Guimarães centre-back largely doing well to nullify the threat posed by Brian Brobbey.

Fábio Silva came in for Vítinha up front and spent large portions of the match on the right wing. Pedro Neto drifted towards the left wing with André Almeida making runs through the middle.

Samú Costa replaced Afonso Sousa and primarily played on the left side of a midfield three, dropping deep to cover Nuno Tavares’ forward runs.

The absence of a natural striker, especially after Fábio Silva came off in the 56th minute, meant that Portugal spent large portions of the second half on the back foot defending their lead, always a dangerous ploy.

The Equipa das Quinas are still in with a shout, they have to beat a strong Belgium side and pray that the Netherlands don’t defeat Georgia.

Pedro Neto

I spoke to Pedro Neto after the match and asked him about the match and his role up front. “For us it was not the best, we were winning and they were controlling the game with the ball. It was difficult for us to get the ball on set pieces but we have to believe to the end and hope that results go our way.

We came here with the mentality to win. We were controlling the game defensively and they didn’t have too many chances. One in the first half and from a set piece they scored, it was our mistake.

We knew they were pushing their right-back really high, I was trying to get 1 on 1 with their central defender and take advantage of that, for the goal we saw that I had the speed against him.”

On his knee and ankle injuries that saw him miss more than a year of action: “Mentally I had to be strong, it was a difficult injury, the first and the second almost one after the other. I think I need more game time to improve and become what I was before.”

By Matthew Marshall at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium