Portugal exited the 2023 European U21 Championship campaign in the quarter-finals after a hard fought 1-0 defeat against England at Ramaz Shengelia Stadium.

The Equipa das Quinas weathered an early storm before getting into the contest, Pedro Neto testing James Trafford at his near post.

England regained control however and scored the decisive goal in the 34th minute. Jacob Ramsey started the move with a surging run before Morgan Gibbs-White sent the ball into the danger area where Anthony Gordon converted.

The second half was one-way traffic with Rui Jorge’s side dominating from start to finish, Henrique Araújo going closest in the 73rd minute when he headed Neto’s cross against the bar.

Diego Moreira and Vitinha were introduced in the closing stages but it wasn’t to be in Kutaisi, Portugal getting set for a long flight home before some well-earned rest in the sunshine.

England on top

England had an early chance in Kutaisi, a great team move down the right wing resulting in Curtis Jones side footing the ball wide.

The Young Lions were showing why they had the most possession in the group stage, bossing the ball and keeping Portugal pinned in their own half.

Rio Jorge’s high-volume screams seemed to do the trick, his side pressing higher up the pitch and keeping England further away from goal.

Portugal fight back

Portugal finally got the ball out of their own half in the 12th minute, Pedro Neto winning a corner which signaled the start of a spell of pressure.

João Neves’s cross eventually found Neto at the back post where his shot was tipped wide by James Trafford. Jorge was still unimpressed which saw the tactician tell Paulo Bernardo to warm up.

England got back on the front foot with Anthony Gordon’s shot from a tight angle saved by Celton Biai. Nuno Tavares then lost possession which saw England break clear, André Amaro making an important clearance with Morgan Gibbs-White waiting to score.

Noni Madueke curled a left-footed effort wide but England wouldn’t be denied, scoring in the 34th minute. Jacob Ramsey went on a surging run forward, Madueke feeding Gibbs-White who got the ball into an unmarked Gordon who found the net.

Portugal responded well with Nuno Tavares getting into the box and finding Tiago Dantas who saw his shot blocked.

One way traffic

Paulo Bernardo replaced Samú Costa at the break as Portugal started the second half strong, Neto and Francisco Conceição heavily involved out wide.

Conceição was taken down by Max Aarons on the edge of the box which saw the left-back booked, Neto’s free kick punched away by Trafford.

The chances kept coming for Rui Jorge’s side, Conceição’s curling effort missing the top corner and Bernardo heading Neto’s cross wide.

Araújo introduced

Rui Jorge brought on Henrique Araújo for Fábio Silva in the 65th minute, Lee Carsley making his first change two minutes later when Emile Smith Rowe replaced an injured Jacob Ramsey.

Araújo saw his shot blocked after a nice combination play with Bernardo, the striker then going down in a tangle with Taylor Harwood-Bellis in an attempt to latch onto João Neves’ cross.

Portugal kept their foot on the gas and went desperately close in the 73rd minute when Neto’s cross was headed off the bar by Araújo.

Carsley searching for answers

Carsley’s side were completely under the pump which saw the manager replace Max Aarons and Noni Madueke with Ben Johnson and Cole Palmer.

It made little difference, Bernardo’s cross cleared before Johnson was booked for a high shot on Conceição. Carsley went to his bench again in the 80th minute when he brought on Oliver Skipp for Angel Gomes.

Portugal were trying everything to find an equaliser with Neves getting forward at every opportunity. England were clearly praying for the final whistle with James Trafford booked for time wasting.

Jorge introduced Diego Moreira for Conceição with the Chelsea winger immediately involved, some silky skills resulting Levi Colwill taking down Araújo on the edge of the area, Neto firing a short free kick into the wall.

Vitinha came on for Neto in the 90th minute but couldn’t get a touch in six minutes of added time, Tavares driving the ball over the bar with the final chance of the match.

England are a quality side

England showed why they are one of the favourites to win the tournament. Lee Carsley has an incredibly talented squad at his disposal, top quality players in every position and difference makers on the bench.

Carsley’s tactics in the first half caused Portugal all sorts of problems, Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Gibbs-White given plenty of freedom to roam behind Anthony Gordon with Portugal struggling to pick them up. It was no surprise when Ramsey instigated the winning goal.

The Young Lions were the only team to keep three clean sheets in the group stage and kept the run going in the quarter-finals. They proved why they are so difficult to break down.

England’s second half performance showed that there are weaknesses, mainly mentally, but Carsley and his side will be confident they can beat Israel and reach the final in Batumi.

Rui Jorge handicapped

Rui Jorge was severely handicapped with a number of players unavailable. Tomás Händel was overlooked after recently returning from a year out of action while Fábio Carvalho decided not to continue representing Portugal at U21 level.

Gonçalo Inácio, António Silva, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and Gonçalo Ramos have become regulars in Roberto Martínez’s squad with Tiago Djaló, João Mário, David Costa and Fábio Vieira injured.

The loss of Vieira was a massive blow. The playmaker was voted best player at the 2021 UEFA European U21 Championship where he guided Portugal to the final which they lost 1-0 against Germany.

Vieira left the squad on June 18, three days before the opening match against Georgia and his absence understandably threw Jorge’s plans into disarray.

Jorge confused in attack

Rui Jorge started the tournament with Vitinha up front and Afonso Sousa playing in Vieira’s playmaking position. He took both players off at half-time after falling 2-0 behind against Georgia, bringing on Francisco Conceição and Henrique Araújo.

Sousa played 23 minutes off the bench against the Netherlands and Vitinha wasn’t seen again until the 89th minute against England.

Jorge replaced Vitinha with Fábio Silva against the Netherlands and André Almeida taking Sousa’s spot, the Valencia midfielder making late runs through the middle and scoring the opening goal. Almeida came off in the 56th minute and played another 22 minutes in the tournament, off the bench against Belgium.

Against England we saw Jorge stick with the same side that started against Belgium, but making a subtle switch with Francisco Conceição playing through the middle, Pedro Neto wide left and Fábio Silva wide right. The team improved when Silva played as a striker and Conceição moved to nis natrual right-wing position.

Jorge obviously had his reasons for playing Silva out wide and it shouldn't be forgotten that he set up the opening goal against Belgium after a run down the left wing, but all the tinkering and confusion didn’t appear to help Portugal’s attack throughout the tournament.

Portugal brave in defeat

Portugal were overwhelmed in the opening 11 minutes in Kutaisi but fought back and were brave in defeat. Rui Jorge’s side completely dominated the second half, hit the bar and tried everything possible to find an equaliser.

They lacked some composure in the closing stages and became increasingly frustrated against a determined and resolute English defence.

In the end the Equipa das Quinas did themselves and their nation proud despite the inevitable disappointment of prematurely exiting an international tournament.

Tiago Dantas said all that needs to be said to UEFA.com after the final whistle: "We have to leave here with our heads held high, that's the starting point for any team. We lacked a bit of quality in some moments of the games. Nothing can be done now, it's over. Congratulations to England and good luck to them. It was an honour to represent this team.”

By Matthew Marshall at Ramaz Shengelia Stadium

Line Ups

England (3-4-2-1): Trafford - Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill - Madueke (Palmer 74’), Jones, Gomes (Skipp 80’), Aarons (Johnson 74’) - Ramsey (Smith Rowe 67’), Gibbs-White - Gordon

Manager: Lee Carsley

Unused substitutes: Griffiths, Rushworth, Cresswell, Branthwaite, Thomas, Doyle, Archer

Portugal (4-3-3): Celton Biai - Zé Carlos, Alexandre Penetra, André Amaro, Nuno Tavares - João Neves, Tiago Dantas, Samú Costa (Paulo Bernardo 46’) - Francisco Conceição (Diego Moreira 87’), Pedro Neto (Vítinha 90’), Fábio Silva (Henrique Araújo 65’)

Manager: Rui Jorge

Unused substitutes: Samuel Soares, Francisco Meixedo, Bernardo Vital, Tomás Araújo, Leonardo Lelo, André Almeida, Vasco Sousa, Afonso Sousa

Goals:

[1-0] Anthony Gordon 34'