Portugal got off to a winning start at the 2023 European U19 Championship in Malta after beating Poland 2-0 at Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Joaquim Milheiro’s scored in the 4th minute when Hugo Félix’s free kick was headed home by Gabriel Brás.

The Equipa das Quinas controlled proceedings in Paola and doubled their advantage in the 60th minute, Hugo Félix pouncing on a loose ball and smashing it in off the post.

Tomasz Pienko fired Poland’s only shot on target in the 80th minute but couldn’t beat Gonçalo Ribeiro, Portugal cruising to the full-time whistle in the Mediterranean Sea.

Portugal take an early lead

Portugal established their dominance early on and took the lead in the 4th minute after Carlos Borges won a free kick. Hugo Félix sent the ball in from the byline, Gabriel Brás rising high and heading the ball into the net.

Chances were hard to come by, Gustavo Sá’s poor pass going unpunished by Tomasz Pienko after a timely intervention from Yanis da Rocha.

Igor Drapinski got forward in the 36th minute and skied his shot way over the bar, Poland unable to get anywhere near 17-year-old Gonçalo Ribeiro.

Rodrigo Ribeiro began the get involved, his volley missing the top corner and a shot blocked by Milosz Matysik. Da Rocha and Sá were booked before the break, during which Joaquim Milheiro replaced Da Rocha with Nuno Félix.

The second half started as the first, Portugal on top with Borges unable to keep his overhead kick down.

Nuno Félix was booked for clumsy challenge on Tomasz Pienko who looked like the only Polish player capable of a moment of magic, Antoni Kozubal then going into the book for a late challenge on Ribeiro.

Marcin Brosz made two changes in the 59th minute when Kozubal and Mateusz Kowalczyk made way for Ivo Kaczmarski and Igor Strzalek, but a minute later his side fell 2-0 behind.

Hugo Félix doubles the advantage

Hugo Félix pounced on a mix up between Dawid Bugaj and Strzalek and broke into the box, going past Wiktor Matyjewicz like he wasn’t there and firing in off the post.

Portugal clearly enjoyed the freedom gained from establishing a two-goal lead, playing with flair before Milheiro replaced Sá and Borges with Samuel Juste and Miguel Falé.

Pienko fired Poland’s first shot on target in the 80th minute when he went on a long run and cut inside, his effort straight at Ribeiro who punched the ball over the bar.

Falé tested Oliwier Zych in the closing stages, Diogo Prioste and Rodrigo Ribeiro making way for João Gonçalves and Herculano Nabian as Portugal cruised to the finish line.

Analysis

Portugal were far too good for Poland in a match with few chances. Gonçalo Ribeiro was largely untested as he backed up from being Portugal’s goalkeeper at the 2023 European U17 Championship.

Central defence is a strong point for the Equipa das Quinas, Gabriel Brás and António Ribeiro know each other well after being born four days apart and coming through the ranks at Porto.

The midfield needs more time to gel but the front line showed plenty of promise, Hugo Félix and Carlos Borges dangerous out wide with Rodrigo Ribeiro a mobile striker who didn’t get much service.

The win will give Joaquim Milheiro’s side plenty of confidence before taking on Italy in Ta' Qali. Portugal will hope to qualify for the semi-finals early in Malta where the temperature is reaching 33°.

By Matthew Marshall

Highlights

𝗝𝗢𝗚𝗢 𝟭 ✅ Portugal entra no Euro Sub-19 a vencer contra a Polónia 🇵🇹 Revê os golos da partida 🎥 pic.twitter.com/JHSrfkjA9n — Canal 11 (@Canal_11Oficial) July 3, 2023

Hugo Félix interview