It may be strange to be celebrating a 0-0 draw in preparation for a World Cup, but that is exactly what Portugal’s women’s team is doing after their final warmup match against Euro 22 champions, England.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal Women's national team. 🇵🇹❤️ pic.twitter.com/QQpllGMOo9 — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) July 2, 2022

The rise of Portugal’s women

Women’s football is one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, and Portugal is not being left behind. More and more young women are now finding their way into the sport, and the national team is starting to reap the rewards.

Portugal is currently number 21 in the world, but are still outsiders in the market for betting on football online markets at a whopping price of 100/1.

It will be a landmark occasion when the Portuguese women take to the field in New Zealand. It’s the first time that the nation will appear at a World Cup, but they may struggle against the Netherlands who are currently 20/1 in the Women’s World Cup odds.

Vietnam will prove to be the best chance for the team to get some points in Group E, but they will also have to face taking on the number one team in the world, the USA.

Jessica Silva - the Portuguese superstar

A 0-0 draw with England was impressive, but if Portugal is to compete and cause some surprises in Australia and New Zealand, then a lot will come down to the performances of star player, Jessica Silva. With 100 caps to her name already, the enigmatic forward will have the weight of the nation on her shoulders and will be expected to add to her total of 14 goals for her country.

Silva can change a game in a matter of seconds, possessing lightning speed, creativity, and a keen eye for goal. The 28-year-old comes into the tournament off the back of winning the league with Benfica, where she scored 17 goals in 17 matches. With both the USA and the Netherlands known for their defensive solidity, Portugal will hope that their star player can continue that form.

Other experienced players that the nation hopes will be pinned on are Carole Costa, Dolores Silva, and Tatiana Pinto.

VIDEO: Portugal forward Jéssica Silva is the queen of filthy nutmegs https://t.co/uO5Gpd6Isc pic.twitter.com/TV0DWRkNFz — Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 12, 2018

With the men’s national team continually performing at the highest level for the past two decades, it would be amazing to see the women reach the same levels in the years to come. The game continues to grow substantially in the country so the future does look very bright indeed for the women’s national team.

Portugal women will head into the tournament with little pressure on their shoulders and will be given plenty of support at their maiden World Cup. It is important not to expect fireworks just yet, but the squad is capable of causing some surprises against their higher-ranked foes.

Portugal’s most famous player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been showing his support for the team in the build-up to the tournament and that can only be a positive towards potential backing from the rapturous Portuguese fans.

Manager Francisco Neto and his squad have already given national pride a boost by qualifying for their first World Cup. Whatever happens down under later in the month, they will be welcomed home as heroes.