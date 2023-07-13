Portugal demolished Norway 5-0 in the 2023 European U19 Championship semi-final at Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Gustavo Sá’s persistence was rewarded in the 4th minute when he embarrassed Magnus Rugland Ree, Hugo Félix beating the goalkeeper from the penalty spot 13 minutes later.

The Equipa das Quinas went 3-0 ahead in the 31st minute when Sá’s clever pass was converted by Rodrigo Ribeiro.

There was no respite from Joaquim Milheiro’s side in the second half, Samuel Justo’s cross headed home by Ribeiro before the striker teed up Carlos Borges who completed the rout.

Portugal will go into the final full of confidence after winning all four matches in Malta, Spain or Italy their opponents at Ta' Qali National Stadium on Sunday.

Fast start

Portugal set the tone early and took the lead in the 4th minute. Magnus Rugland Ree had a shocker, taking too long to boot the ball forward which allowed Gustavo Sá to close in and deflect the ball into the net.

Norway were unable to threaten Gonçalo Ribeiro and found themselves 2-0 down in the 17th minute. Erik Flataker handled Hugo Félix’s corner, the Portuguese captain stepping up and scoring his third goal at the tournament.

Ribeiro takes over

Rodrigo Ribeiro saw two shots blocked after Nikolai Hopland coughed up possession, the Sporting Clube de Portugal forward then backheeling an effort straight at Rugland Ree.

Nuno Félix was booked for a foul on Flataker before the Equipa das Quinas went further ahead in the 31st minute. A short corner wasn't cleared, Sá heading the ball over Norway's defence where Ribeiro steered the ball through Rugland Ree.

Hugo Félix’s free kick narrowly evaded Ribeiro before Norway botched another attempt at playing the ball out of defence, Félix curling the ball wide of the post.

Portugal maintain the momentum

Both managers made changes at half-time, Joaquim Milheiro bringing on Martim Fernandes and Yanis da Rocha for Gonçalo Esteves and Nuno Félix, Luís Pimenta replacing Vegard Solheim with Oskar Sivertsen.

The break made little difference to the flow of the game with Félix delivering two crosses for Ribeiro, the forward heading wide and sending an overhead kick off target.

Sá was booked before being replaced by João Gonçalves, Carlos Borges getting involved with a wayward shot and effort from distance that tested Rugland Ree.

Gave over

Portugal put the result beyond doubt in the 66th minute. Samuel Justo played a neat 1-2 with Gonçalves and drove to the byline, the midfielder teasing a cross towards the back post where an unmarked Ribeiro headed home from a yard out.

Three minutes later it was 5-0. Félix’s long ball picked out Ribeiro who rolled the ball across to Borges, the winger allowed time and space to pick his spot and beat Rugland Ree.

Martim Marques hobbled off the pitch and was replaced by Luís Gomes, Borges then making way for Miguel Falé.

Sivertsen finally fired a shot on target for Norway which was saved by Gonçalo Ribeiro, the striker trying his luck again with his effort headed narrowly wide by António Ribeiro.

Félix volleyed Gonçalves corner wide with the last chance of the match, but it was job done for Joaquim Milheiro’s side who will face Spain or Italy in the final.

Analysis

Joaquim Milheiro reverted to his first choice starting side after making nine changes in the 2-1 win against Malta. Samuel Justo was preferred ahead of Diogo Prioste in midfield.

Portugal were far too good in Paola, their high press making Norway look less than ordinary as the Scandinavians persisted with attempting to play the ball out from the back.

The Equipa das Quinas exhibited some lovely football and for large portions of the match it looked like men against boys.

Milheiro’s side ended the contest with 22-6 shots including 11-3 on target, Gonçalo Ribeiro not tested until 15 minutes from time when Oskar Sivertsen got into the game.

A ruthless disciplinary policy in the competition means that bookings for Nuno Félix and Gustavo Sá sees the midfield pair suspended for the final. Expect Yanis da Rocha to start in the holding role and Diogo Prioste to replace Sá, left-back Martim Marques hoping to recover in time.

By Matthew Marshall

Highlights

Carimbada a passagem para a Final do #U19EURO! 📬👀 Revê os 5 golos do triunfo da seleção portuguesa na meia-final! 🎥#Canal11 #FutebolEmPortuguês pic.twitter.com/0y7A24KIOv — Canal 11 (@Canal_11Oficial) July 13, 2023

Line Up

Portugal (4-3-3): Gonçalo Ribeiro - Gonçalo Esteves (Martim Fernandes 46’), António Ribeiro, Gabriel Brás, Martim Marques (Luís Gomes 73’) - Samuel Justo, Nuno Félix (Yanis da Rocha 46’), Gustavo Sá (João Gonçalves 58’) - Hugo Félix, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Carlos Borges (Miguel Falé 76’)

Manager: Joaquim Milheiro

Unused substitutes: Diogo Pinto, Diogo Prioste, Jorge Meireles, Herculano Nabian

Goals:

[1-0] Gustavo Sá 4'

[2-0] Hugo Félix 8' PG

[3-0] Rodrigo Ribeiro 31'

[4-0] Rodrigo Ribeiro 66'

[5-0] Carlos Borges 69'