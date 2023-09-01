Continuity the watchword as Martínez announces Portugal squad

01 September 2023

Roberto Martínez has announced Portugal’s squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg.

The Spaniard has opted for continuity with João Cancelo and João Félix called up despite not playing at all this season, while in-form players such as Braga’s Bruma and new Everton striker Beto will feel unlucky to miss out.

The Seleção currently top Group J with a perfect record after four matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding none in four victories, and now face the teams currently occupying 2nd and 3rd place in the standings.

Portugal play away in Slovakian capital Bratislava on 8 September, before hosting Luxembourg three days later in the Algarve. Two more wins will all but confirm Portugal’s place at next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Full Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers v Slovakia and Luxembourg

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolves), Rui Patrício (Roma)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), João Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), Toti Gomes (Wolves)

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Fulham), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Otávio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Vitinha (PSG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Ricardo Horta (Braga), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), João Félix (Atlético Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG), Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

By Tom Kundert