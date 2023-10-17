“Who can stop Portugal? Nobody, hopefully” – Otávio

17 October 2023

Another game, another win. Roberto Martínez’s Portugal are positively purring. The 5-0 thrashing of Bosnia in Zenica last night made it eight successive victories for the Seleção since the Spanish coach took over, setting a new record in the 100-year history of the national team.

PortuGOAL rounds up the standout post-match quotes in reaction to another highly satisfactory night for Portugal.

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach:

“We have a group of players with a collective dream”

“The match today is a reflection of the work of the players in training, their attitude and their commitment. There were many important signs for us. As a football player and fan you want memories. The memory of winning 5-0 away, eight consecutive victories, has to leave us satisfied.”

Otávio, Portugal midfielder:

“Who can stop this Portugal team? Nobody I hope. We’ll give it our all to win the three points every game we play.”

Gonçalo Inácio, Portugal defender:

“My assist? I saw Bruno running clear, put the ball there and he did the rest.”

João Neves, Portugal debutant:

“It was a special night and above all I’d like to thank the squad for how they received me from the first day of the training camp. When Ronaldo was playing Euro 2004 I hadn’t even been born. It’s something that will leave a mark on my whole career and I’ll always remember.”

João Cancelo, Portugal defender:

“Are Portugal one of the favourites for Euro 2024? We know there are great teams like France, Netherlands, Spain. I believe we have the individual players who are the equal of these teams, but we have to keep improving. We all play for big clubs and we must consider ourselves one of the favourites.”

Danilo, Portugal midfielder:

“We still have to cement the coach’s ideas. There’s a long way to go until the European championship and a lot of improving to do to reach our highest level, given that we’ll meet strong, combative and well-organised teams. We have areas where we have to improve.”

By Tom Kundert