Bruma returns to Portugal squad

10 November 2023

Roberto Martínez announced the Seleção squad for their final two Euro 2024 qualifiers today. The main news was a recall for Braga winger Bruma, four years after his last call-up to the Portugal squad.

Porto centre-back Pepe and Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes are also recalled in the 26-man group, with the injured Raphaël Guerreiro, Danilo and Pedro Neto dropping out.

Bruma’s recall is reward for his good form since returning to Portugal.

The former Sporting youth player joined Braga on loan last season and signed permanently at the start of the current campaign. He has played a key role in Artur Jorge’s attacking outfit, particularly catching the eye in the Champions League.

Wonderkid

Touted as a wonderkid at the start of his career, Bruma racked up 80 appearances for Portugal’s youth teams at various age groups, and was first called into the senior Portugal squad way back in 2014 by Paulo Bento as replacement for the injured Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Bruma struggled to make good on his early promise in a journeyman career. He played 9 games for Portugal between 2017 and 2019, scoring one goal before dropping out of the picture.

At 29 years of age the Guinea-Bissau born forward will hope to impress Martínez and make his case for inclusion in the European Championship squad next summer.

Here's the angle on the Bruma goal I was on about. One of the greatest goals I've ever seen https://t.co/SX1si3rWMx — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) October 6, 2023

Portugal target perfect campaign

Portugal will attempt to complete a perfect qualifying campaign with two more victories next week. The Seleção have won eight out of eight matches in Group J so far, scoring 30 goals and conceding just two.

Already assured of top spot in the group, the Seleção round off the campaign with a trip to Liechtenstein on Thursday 16 November, before hosting Iceland in Lisbon three days later.

Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers v Liechtenstein and Iceland

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolves), Rui Patrício (Roma)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), João Cancelo (Barcelona), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), Pepe (FC Porto), Toti Gomes (Wolves)

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Fulham), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), João Neves (Benfica), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Otávio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Vitinha (PSG), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Ricardo Horta (Braga), Bruma (Braga), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), João Félix (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG), Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

By Tom Kundert