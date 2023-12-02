Portugal land favourable Euro 2024 draw

The draw for the European Championship has taken place in Hamburg and Portugal cannot complain of bad luck.

The Seleção were placed in Group F (the same as when Portugal won the tournament in 2016) alongside the Czech Republic, Turkey and the winner of the playoff path involving Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan and Luxembourg.

Portugal’s full group stage schedule is as follows:

Portugal v Czech Republic , 18 June, in Leipzig

, 18 June, in Leipzig Portugal v Turkey , 22 June, in Dortmund

, 22 June, in Dortmund Portugal v playoff winner, 26 June, in Gelsenkirchen

The rest of the draw threw up an authentic “Group of Death”, Group B, which consists of Spain, Croatia, Italy and Albania.

