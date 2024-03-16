Pedro Neto’s Euro 2024 hopes thrown into doubt by new injury

16 March 2024

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neill has confirmed Portuguese winger Pedro Neto will not be available until May, following another hamstring problem.

The Seleção man was forced off shortly before half time of Wolves’ victory over Fulham last weekend, and O’Neill told reporters today that the injury will sideline Neto for another two-month spell.

Neto has already missed around ten weeks of the current season with a hamstring issue between late October and late December. The latest setback is on the other leg, but some have suggested poor management from the Wolves’ medical staff. Neto had complained of tightness against Newcastle at the start of the month and was withdrawn at half time as a precaution.

The former Braga forward underwent a scan which showed no damage, resulting in his selection for the encounter with Fulham a few days later. However, Neto pulled up on the stroke of half time and according to O’Neill will be back “potentially the end of the season” when he asked on Saturday.

Neto’s career has been blighted by injuries in recent years. His places at both Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022 were scuppered and he has missed over 100 matches for his club in the last four years through by knee, ankle and hamstring problems.

While there is hope Neto returns for the final matches of the campaign, his selection for the European Championships in Germany is likely to be a major consideration for Portugal coach Roberto Martinez. Fellow forward Diogo Jota is also currently sidelined with a knee ligament strain.

By @SeanGillen9