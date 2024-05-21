Portugal beat Spain 2-1 to get off to a winning start at the 2024 UEFA European U17 Championship

Portugal overcame a slow start to beat Spain 2-1 in their opening match at the European U17 Championship.

Manu González made an early save in Achnas before La Rojita took control, the breakthrough coming in the 19th minute when Daniel Yáñez sent a free kick past Diogo Ferreira.

It didn’t take long for Portugal to get into the contest with the equaliser coming six minutes later. João Simões started the move that saw Martim Cunha send Cardoso Varela clear, the winger doing it all himself and curling the ball into the far corner.

The winning goal came in the 33rd minute when Eduardo Felicíssimo won the ball and released Gabriel Silva, the striker setting up Rodrigo Mora who scored off the underside of the bar.

The second half was a slow burner, Ferreira doing well to stop Spain’s late surge as Portugal held firm and closed out an impressive victory.

Spain take control

Portugal created an early opportunity from a free kick, Geovany Quenda sending the ball into the danger area where Eduardo Felicíssimo forced a save from Manu González.

Spain started to dominate proceedings however, Guille Fernández’s shot deflected wide and Adrián Arnucio seeing his effort deflected over the bar. They won a succession of corners, centre-back Joan Martínez heading two of them over the bar.

La Rojita were on fire and deservedly took the lead in the 19th minute after a robust challenge from Rafael Mota gave a way a free kick. There didn’t appear to be any immediate danger but Daniel Yáñez had other ideas, the Real Madrid winger sending the ball over the wall and beating Diogo Ferreira at his near post.

Portugal fight back

The Equipa das Quinas didn't let the setback affect them and equalised through a textbook counter attack. João Simões defused a dangerous situation in Portugal's 18-yard box and summed up the situation, switching the ball to the left flank where Martim Cunha released Cardoso Varela, the winger surging into the box and stroking the ball into the far corner.

Quenda’s shot was saved before Gabriel Silva fired over the bar with Rodrigo Mora unmarked and having a word with his teammate. Less than a minute later Silva made a different decision that resulted in the go ahead goal.

Felicíssimo won the ball in the centre circle and sent Gabriel Silva clear, this time the striker sending the ball to Mora who took his time before scoring off the underside of the bar.

Hernán Pérez made a change at the break with Guille Fernández replaced by David Otorbi. The Valencia winger was immediately involved, showing too much speed for Rafael Mota before his shot cannoned off the post.

Portugal responded without hesitation, Gabriel Silva surging into a packed box where he was caught in two minds, eventually sending a tame shot into the sky.

Game slows down

Duarte Soares’ cross came off the bar which saw Manu González pick up an injury. The goalkeeper couldn’t continue and was replaced by Álvaro González, Hernán Pérez also bringing on Albert Navarro for centre-back Landry Farré.

João Santos made two substitutions of his own, David Daiber and Afonso Patrão replacing Simões and Gabriel Silva.

Chances were proving hard to come by with neither goalkeeper being tested. Felicíssimo was booked for a late shot on Quim Junyent, the midfielder immediately replaced by David Daiber along with Varela who made way for Eduardo Fernandes.

Spain went for broke with the clock ticking down, Navarro’s shot saved by Ferreira before Pol Durán fired wide and Otorbi shot straight at Portugal’s number one.

Mora was booked for time wasting and taken out of the firing line for João Trovisco, Spain’s late surge coming to an end in added time with Portugal going closest to scoring, Patrão holding the ball up and finding Meireles who couldn’t beat González.

Vital victory

It wasn’t looking good after 20 minutes, Cardoso Varela looking lost off the ball with Spain making regular inroads down his side of the pitch.

Spain’s opening goal could have taken the wind out of Portugal’s sails, but they showed great determination and belief to get back into the contest.

João Simões and Eduardo Felicíssimo were key to the turnaround, the midfield pair laying the platform for Geovany Quenda, Rodrigo Mora, Cardoso Varela and Gabriel Silva to do the damage up front.

Portugal’s defence did well to shut Spain down in the second half, Diogo Ferreira coming back strong after being beaten by Yáñez’s early free kick.

João Santos’ side face another tough challenge on Friday, England their next opponents in Group D with the match taking place at Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium in Larnaca.

By Matthew Marshall at Dasaki Stadium