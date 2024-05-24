Portugal beat England 4-1 to take control of Group D at the 2024 UEFA European U17 Championship

24 May 2024

Portugal made it back-to-back wins at the 2024 UEFA European U17 Championship after an impressive 4-1 victory against England at Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium.

Diogo Ferreira made a fantastic save to deny Shumaira Mheuka before Portugal opened the scoring in the 34th minute. Cardoso Varela combined with Rodrigo Mora, the playmaker taking advantage of time and space to beat Spike Brits.

England equalised three minutes before the break, Leo Shahar’s cross unable to be cleared which allowed Mikey Moore to pounce and score his third goal of the tournament.

Portugal made it 2-1 three minutes after the break, Martim Cunha’s long ball releasing Varela who teed up his Porto teammate Mora who finished from close range.

The game was settled with goals in the 64th and 68th minutes, Varela assisting Gabriel Silva and Mora turning provider for substitute Afonso Patrão.

The victory sees the Equipa das Quinas go three points clear at the top of Group B, remaining at Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium for their final match which will be played against France.

Back and forth

England created the opening opportunities in Larnaca, Shumaira Mheuka and Ethan Nwaneri shooting straight at Diogo Ferreira before another effort from Nwaneri was deflected onto the roof of the net.

Portugal got into the game with Rodrigo Mora unable to connect cleanly, the playmaker then sending his shot over the bar after some nice build up play from João Simões and Martim Cunha.

Cardoso Varela was next to fire over the bar before the Young Lions responded at the other end. Leo Shahar went on run into the box, the right-back delivering a powerful cross that Ferreira punched clear.

England went close in the 24th minute when they overloaded the left wing, Mikey Moore’s cross finding Mheuka who forced a fantastic reflex save from Ferreira.

Portugal take the lead

The game swung back into Portugal’s favour and they took advantage by opening the scoring in the 34th minute. Varela gave the ball to Mora who wasn’t closed down on the edge of the box, the Porto player picking his spot and beating Spike brits at his near post.

England respond

Greg Lincoln’s side fought back and equalised three minutes before the break. Shahar surged forward again, this time Ferreira unable to divert the ball from danger which allowed Mikey Moore to pounce and find the net.

Mora at the double

Portugal extended their lead three minutes after the restart. Martim Cunha’s long ball found Varela who got past Kian Noble, the winger summing up his options and getting the ball into the six yard box where Mora stroked the ball into an empty net.

Moore fired over the bar before going close in the 55th minute, the winger getting past three Portuguese players but unable to beat Ferreira who diverted the ball wide. England maintained the pressure, Mheuka’s shot blocked and Nwaneri sending a free kick over the bar.

João Santos was becoming more vocal with his side under pressure, but it was Greg Lincoln making the first change in the 62nd minute when Baylee Dipepa replaced Mheuka.

Quick fire goals seals it

Any anxiety Santos was experiencing was alleviated two minutes later when his side took a 3-1 lead. Varela used his speed to get past Shahar and made the correct decision once, his cross falling perfectly for Gabriel Silva who had time to take a touch and beat Brits.

João Simões and Gabriel Silva were replaced by Afonso Meireles and Afonso Patrão, and within 60 seconds Portugal made it a 4-1 advantage. Geovany Quenda went on long run and released Mora who rounded Brits, sending the ball back to Patrão who fired through traffic.

Lincoln made a triple switch before Divine Mukasa’s shot was too close to Ferreira, Portugal comfortably closing out an important win that sees them go three points clear at the top of Group D.

By Matthew Marshall at Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium

Highlights

Line Up

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Ferreira - Duarte Soares (Edgar Mota 79’), Rui Silva, Rafael Mota, Martim Cunha - David Daiber, João Simões (Afonso Meireles 67’) - Geovany Quenda (Tiago Ferreira 79’), Rodrigo Mora, Cardoso Varela (João Trovisco 75’) - Gabriel Silva (Afonso Patrão 67’)

Unused Substitutes: Miguel Gouveia, Afonso Sousa, Eduardo Felicíssimo, Eduardo Fernandes.

Coach: João Santos

Goals:

[1-0] Rodrigo Mora 34'

[1-1] Moore 43'

[2-1] Rodrigo Mora 48'

[3-1] Gabriel Silva 64'

[4-1] Afonso Patrão 68'