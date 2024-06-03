Portugal coach Roberto Martínez grants Cristiano Ronaldo and Rúben Neves week-long holiday

03 June 2024

Portugal’s squad has congregated at Cidade do Futebol on the outskirts of Lisbon as preparations begin for the 2024 European Championship in Germany, which starts in less than a fortnight.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo and midfielder Rúben Neves have been given an extra week’s holiday and will link up with the squad next Friday, ahead of Portugal’s final pre-tournament friendly against the Republic of Ireland in Aveiro.

The two players were involved in the last match of the domestic season in Saudi Arabia on Friday as Neves’ Al Hilal got the better of Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in a penalty shootout to lift the King’s Cup. Both players were on the pitch for all 120 minutes of the match.

A third member of Portugal’s Euro 2024 squad, Otávio, also played in the match. The former Porto midfielder was substituted in the 81st minute after picking up an injury, and has reported to the training camp for recovery work to make sure he is fit to travel to Germany.

The Seleção will play three friendlies on home soil before flying to their base in Germany. Tomorrow Portugal host Finland at the Estádio José Alvalade in the Portuguese capital, before playing Croatia on Saturday at the Jamor national stadium, which is next door to their current Cidade do Futebol base.

The last preparation match will be against Ireland on Tuesday 11 June, precisely one week before Portugal’s Euro 2024 opener against Czechia.

By Tom Kundert