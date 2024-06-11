Ronaldo at the double as Portugal beat Republic of Ireland 3-0 in Aveiro

11 June 2024

Portugal gained some confidence for Euro 2024 after recording a convincing 3-0 victory against Republic of Ireland at Estádio Municipal de Aveiro.

João Félix was denied by Caoimhín Kelleher early on before getting another opportunity in the 18th minute, this time finding the net after his shot took a deflection past the goalkeeper.

Roberto Martínez made five substitutions at half time and five minutes later his side doubled their advantage. Rúben Neves picked out Cristiano Ronaldo, the 39-year-old stepping inside Liam Scales and sending a left-footed shot into the top corner.

Ronaldo found the net again ten minutes later, Diogo Jota doing well to get past two opponents and picked out Ronaldo who swept the ball past Kelleher.

Portugal closed out the game with confidence, the Seleção enjoying a solid runout with players gaining confidence before their European Championship campaign begins against Czech Republic.

Félix on fire

Portugal were showing plenty of patience in Aveiro, playing it out from the back and launching deep raids into Ireland’s half. João Félix was enjoying a free role in attack with Rafael Leão keeping Seamus Coleman on the back foot.

Félix had seen an early effort blocked and he would have another chance after Cristiano Ronaldo released Diogo Dalot, the right-back finding Félix who saw his shot saved by Caoimhín Kelleher. His third attempt came from the resulting corner, trying his luck and hitting the jackpot after the ball took a deflection that gave Kelleher no chance.

Ronaldo’s first opportunity came from a free kick, the ball deflected off the wall and onto the post with Leão unable to convert the rebound.

Ireland’s first chance came in the 23rd minute after a poor pass from Gonçalo Inácio went straight to Sammie Szmodics, António Silva showing great awareness to get back and clear the danger. Adam Idah couldn’t convert from a tight angle but Ireland were not troubling Diogo Costa.

Fernandes takes over

The Seleção stormed to the half-time break, Silva sending a long ball to Leão who couldn’t find the top corner. It was the Bruno Fernandes show in added time as the Manchester United playmaker creating three quick fire opportunities for his side.

His cross into the box saw Robbie Brady clatter into Ronaldo, the 39-year-old fuming at referee Chris Kavanagh for not awarding a penalty. Fernandes then delivered a cross that Gonçalo Inácio headed over the bar, another chance provided for Ronaldo who fired a low drive straight at Kelleher.

Roberto Martínez made five substitutions at the break with Danilo, Nuno Mendes, Nélson Semedo, Rúben Neves and Diogo Jota replacing Pepe, João Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Rafael Leão and João Félix. Fernandes stepped into the freedom role vacated by Félix.

Ronaldo at the double

Portugal doubled their advantage in the 50th minute with a familiar face on target. Rúben Neves picked out Ronaldo who stepped inside Scales and measured a left-footed effort into the top corner.

Ten minutes later Ronaldo scored again after some tenacious work from Diogo Jota. The Liverpool forward showed strength to get past two opponents and played the ball into the path of Ronaldo who swept it past Kelleher.

Fernandes tested Kelleher and Ronaldo missed the target, João Neves making way for Matheus Nunes in the 77th minute as Martínez’s side cruised to the finish line.

Solid runout

Roberto Martínez reverted to a back three formation, handing Pepe a start which saw the 41-year-old stationed between Gonçalo Inácio and António Silva. He copped a blow in the first half and made a straight swap for Danilo at the break.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting side and bagged a brace to make it 130 international goals. He went close with a deflected free kick that hit the post and was denied a penalty that could easily have been awarded.

João Félix started for the second successive game and enjoyed the freedom playing behind Ronaldo. The first three chances fell his way and he took advantage with the opening goal.

João Cancelo frequently came infield during the first half which is something we are likely to see frequently in Germany. João Neves was tidy in a deeper role which allowed Bruno Fernandes to push forward and lead from the front.

Rúben Neves controlled the midfield after being introduced at half-time and Jota did well to provide the third goal for Ronaldo.

Roberto Martínez will be happy to travel to the European Championship after a win and has some big decisions to make before the opening game against Czech Republic. He is blessed with a deep squad that have enough talent to go all the way. Can he find the right formula and can the players perform?

Ireland tried hard but after enduring a disastrous Euro 2024 qualifying campaign which saw them finish fourth in Group B, seven points behind Greece, it's going to be a long road back. John O'Shea is hopeful to get the job on a full time basis.

Força.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Municipal de Aveiro

Line Ups

Portugal (3-4-1-2): Diogo Costa - António Silva, Pepe (Danilo Pereira 46’), Gonçalo Inácio - Diogo Dalot (Nélson Semedo 46’), Bruno Fernandes, João Neves (Matheus Nunes 77’), João Cancelo (Nuno Mendes 46’) - João Félix (Rúben Neves 46’) - Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão (Diogo Jota 46’)

Unused substitutes: Rui Patrício, José Sá, Rúben Dias, João Palhinha, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Francisco Conceição, Pedro Neto, Gonçalo Ramos

Coach: Roberto Martínez

Republic or Ireland (3-4-3): Caoimhin Kelleher - Dara O'Shea, Jake O'Brien, Liam Scales - Seamus Coleman (Matt Doherty 70’), Will Smallbone (Mark Sykes 83’), Josh Cullen, Robbie Brady (Callum O'Dowda 53’) - Troy Parrott (Mikey Johnston 53’), Adam Idah (Tom Cannon 53’), Sammie Szmodics (Jason Knight 70’)

Unused substitutes: Mark Travers, Max O'Leary, David Harrington, Shane Duffy, Enda Stevens, Finn Azaz, Jamie McGrath, Michael Obafemi

Coach: John O'Shea

Goals:

[1-0] João Félix 18’

[2-0] Cristiano Ronaldo 50’

[3-0] Cristiano Ronaldo 60’