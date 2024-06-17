Euro 2024 Portugal v Czechia preview: “The team? Diogo Costa and 10 more” - Roberto Martínez

17 June 2024

The talking is over. Tomorrow Portugal and Czechia will be the final two nations to kick off their Euro 2024 campaign in Germany.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Seleção coach Roberto Martínez said he is looking forward to a great spectacle. “Czechia always play to win. I think it will be a fantastic match for the neutral,” he said.

Croatia setback beneficial

After a perfect qualifying campaign, Portugal have had some up-and-down results in their five friendly matches in 2024, but on the eve of their opening match at the tournament both Rúben Dias and Roberto Martínez spoke about the benefit of the recent 2-1 reverse against Croatia at the Estádio Nacional in Lisbon.

“Croatia? It was a very important moment to understand where we need to improve. If I could choose the perfect time for that match to happen, it was right then, so we could learn from it and do better,” said Dias.

Martínez was asked if he had made the necessary corrections after the Croatia game. “We need to remember it was a friendly,” replied the Spaniard. “It does not have same significance as a competitive match.

“But we analyse what happens after every one of our games. It was important to see how we reacted to falling behind. We did that and now we are better prepared.”

Starting XI kept under wraps

Both Dias and Martínez played their cards very close to their chests as regards the starting eleven, refusing to give anything away that could give a possible advantage to Czechia.

“The preparation period has gone well,” said Martínez. “Our objectives were clear. We had specific aims to work on for tomorrow’s game and we did so. And on an individual basis all the players have done well, including the three goalkeepers. The team? It will be Diogo Costa and ten others. It’s important for the goalkeeper to know he will be playing.”

Given the multiple formations and personnel used by Martínez in qualifying and over the recent friendly matches, it is difficult to predict what the starting team will be. It makes life tricky for journalists, but more importantly will also keep the opposition guessing.

PortuGOAL’s predicted Portugal XI vs. Czechia: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes, João Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leão, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

Favourites tag brushed aside

Portugal have been favoured by many to win Euro 2024 but both Dias and Martínez were at pains to point out that being touted as favourites means nothing if it is not backed up with the right attitude.

“I don’t see us as the main favourites,” said Dias. “We have a lot of talented players and quality but you need to find the right mindset, the right momentum. Every international get-together is a new chapter, with new difficulties to overcome. We need to have capacity to grow throughout the tournament.”

Fielding a similar question Martínez said: “The team is prepared but we are not at our maximum level yet. We should only get there and be at our strongest at the end of the three games.

“We need to believe; we need to dream. But we also need the responsibility to play well. The game tomorrow will show if we are ready.”

In a refreshing change to the norm at international tournaments involving Portugal over the past two decades, the questions were not overly focused on Cristiano Ronaldo, and Martínez did not want to dwell on his captain when asked about his importance to the squad.

“Ronaldo is in this squad on merit. Nobody gets in because of their name. He scored 51 goals in 50 matches for his club. He scored 10 goals in qualifying. Here’s here on merit.”

Head-to-head and Czech form guide

Portugal have played the Czech Republic five times, winning four (the last four meetings) and losing once.

Unlike the Portuguese, the Czechs have had an excellent run of results since booking their place at the tournament, winning all four matches they have played in 2024, scoring 13 goals in the process, albeit against modest opposition: Norway, Armenia, Malta and North Macedonia.

May the fun begin!

By Tom Kundert, in Leipzig