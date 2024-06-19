Portugal vs Czechia - Player Ratings

19 June 2024

Portugal earned a hard-fought victory over Czechia at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig courtesy of a second half own goal and Chico's late winner.

On a wet pitch against a well-drilled, compact side, it was to be expected that many players struggled. And when Czechia struck with their very first shot on target in what seemed like their first attacking foray of the match, many supporters feared the absolute worst.

But Vitinha and club companion Nuno Mendes provided just enough grit and skill to drag the Seleção to victory. Bernardo Silva struggled yet again to channel club form at international level and Martinez's odd starting XI marginalized Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão, and João Cancelo in particular.

Starters

Diogo Costa - 6

Could do nothing about the goal, a wonderful strike, and had little to do otherwise as Portugal nearly always had the ball in the opposition half.

Rúben Dias - 7

This was easily Rúben's best performance for Portugal at a major tournament. Several important clearances and finally looked the competent deputy for Pepe we all hoped he would be. Long may it continue!

Pepe - 7

In all fairness to Portugal's elder statesmen, his speed is not what it used to be and that showed once or twice. But positionally and in the art of defending, Pepe has few peers. Solid if unspectacular, but he didn't have to be otherworldly tonight.

Diogo Dalot - 6

I'm going to give Diogo the benefit of the doubt and say he was a casualty of Martinez's imaginative starting XI. With so many fullbacks on and Bernardo Silva struggling ahead of him, Diogo struggled to impact the game and was one of the first substitutes.

Nuno Mendes - 7.5

It wasn't a flawless performance but Nuno was good last night. Always on the ball, always active and looking to make another run in tandem with Leão. He won 8 aerial challenges, the most of any player, making it no surprise his header resulted in the Czech own goal which began Portugal's comeback.

João Cancelo - 6.5

Definitely not a shocker, there were flickers of ingenuity, but we need more from him. A few decent runs and a key pass, but twice in the second half the Czechs put crosses from his side of the pitch and Cancelo was just not tight enough. With too much overlap between his role and Nuno's, Cancelo was overshadowed by the young PSG wingback and one has to wonder if Cancelo will remain in the starting XI.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Portugal's second best midfielder, most touches in the first half and one or two typically excellent passes. But yet another player whose usual role was abruptly disturbed. Bruno was rarely able to get forward in usual fashion, and say what you might, his random, direct forays into the opposition penalty area create huge threat for us going forward. Especially in the first half, his absence was felt. Otherwise, he looked sharp and even took pretty decent care of the ball.

Bernardo Silva - 5

I would like to be clear on one thing - Bernardo is a great player and has had a wonderful club career. But his performance both last night and for the Seleção in general has just not been good enough. Passed when he should have shot, and shot when he should have passed....out of sync, out of ideas, not quick enough to thrive on the wing. It's all been said before and it hurts a bit to write this because he's always had so much potential. Portugal's next Rui Costa, even. But it hasn't panned out and unless he improves I don't see how he can continue to benefit this team.

Vitinha - 8, PortuGOAL.net's Man of the Match

It will be of little surprise to some, but it must also be said Vitinha has not been his PSG-self for Portugal.....until last night. Elegant and composed, graceful in the way he drags the ball back and forth across his body to identify just the right pass. And with a turn of pace that some of Portugal's other midfielders don't have. May well have scored in the first half when Ronaldo sent him through on goal with a neat flick. And his back post cross to Nuno Mendes set up the own goal without which Portugal were hopelessly striving. Always on the ball, finishing with the most touches, two key passes, 95% pass completion. I saw just the beginnings of something special, but it wasn't all there yet. I sense there is more. Now Martinez must correct the tactical incoherence and give these players the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Rafael Leão - 6.5

The AC Milan starlet was the only player aside from Nuno Mendes who seemed up to the challenge of running behind Czechia's defensive vanguard. Did show his speed and technique in flashes, but booked for diving and let down by some poor crosses. He will be important for Portugal in future matches, but the gameplan was disjointed from the onset and Leão would probably have done better in a 4-3-3.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7

A mature and competent performance. Finished with 5 shots, 2 key passes and 100% passing. Operating alone in between ranks of Czech defenders largely starved him of service, however, and he finished with a match low 31 touches. Showed he can still create problems when he finds a bit of space but he sorely needed a strike partner and Martinez will need to alter the formation if wants to get the best out of Portugal's captain.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota - 7

Thought he had scored when Ronaldo's header crashed back off the upright. But like Leão before him, found little joy running in behind the tightly packed Czech defense. That said, his straightforward approach did help reshape Portugal's attacks. Brought a belligerent, determined attitude onto the pitch with him and that seemed the right elixir for the situation at hand.

Gonçalo Inácio - 6

Not especially tidy with the ball, but helped get Portugal over the finish line.

Pedro Neto - 7

My goodness, if following multiple injuries you've been waiting and waiting to make an impact for your senior side national football team, what a way to do it. His first touch on the ball gets him by his marker, and his cross sets up Chico to score a crucial winner after a very difficult match.

Francisco Conceicão - 7.5

You just have to love watching a player making his competitive debut score in a match like this when nothing else is working. After his brilliant cameo against Ireland, he's probably deserved even more time in this match than he got. But it only took a second to scoop home Neto's cross after it had been fumbled by the Czech keeper.

Nelson Semedo - not rated

by Nathan Motz