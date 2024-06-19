All’s well that ends well: Portugal 2-1 Czechia in images

19 June 2024

As the dust settles on Portugal’s Euro 2024 opener against Czechia last night, PortuGOAL looks back in picture form on a somewhat surprising, somewhat stressful but ultimately happy night for Seleção fans in Leipzig.

Highlights from the Seleção victory in Leipzig include:

- Express-train Rafael Leão

- Utter supersub joy

- Ronaldo-mania hits Germany

- Vitinha doing Vitinha things