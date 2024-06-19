eusebio-ronaldo-figo

All’s well that ends well: Portugal 2-1 Czechia in images

As the dust settles on Portugal’s Euro 2024 opener against Czechia last night, PortuGOAL looks back in picture form on a somewhat surprising, somewhat stressful but ultimately happy night for Seleção fans in Leipzig. 

Highlights from the Seleção victory in Leipzig include: 

- Express-train Rafael Leão

- Utter supersub joy

- Ronaldo-mania hits Germany

- Vitinha doing Vitinha things

 

Both sides parking the bus? I thought that was just Czechia

 

Ronaldo in red, Ronaldo in blue, Ronaldo in white. The Portugal captain continues to be a phenomenon of popularity, many of the locals donning his shirt

 

All set. May the action begin!

 

 

Is that one of Germany's high-speed trains? No, it's Rafael Leão in full flow

 

Now you see him, now you don't! My name is Vitinha and I shall not lose the ball

 

41 years young, Pepe remains as athletic and competitive as ever

 

Spectacular photo of the packed stadium under stormy clouds as Vitinha swings in one of Portugal's 13 corners

 

Oops, that wasn't in the plan. Lukas Provod's terrific finish is out of reach of the diving Diogo Costa and Czechia take the lead

 

Portugal quickly hit back. Nuno Mendes rises well, his header resulting in a Robin Hranac own goal and it's level-pegging again

 

 

Joy for Diogo Jota as it seems he heads Portugal into the lead, but it is ruled out for offside against Ronaldo

 

This time it counts! Supersubs Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição combine and Portugal take the lead in stoppage time

 

That's my boy! Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva congratulate the now shirtless Conceição

 

It's that way boys, to the top of Group F

 

All's well that ends well. João Cancelo celebrates Portugal's opening day victory with the fans

 

Related: Portugal 2-1 Czechia reflection: What to take away from Euros opener

Related: Portugal 2-1 Czechia match reaction: “Today it was about resilience” – Roberto Martínez

Related: Francisco Conceição scores late as Portugal beat Czech Republic 2-1 at Euro 2024

 

      