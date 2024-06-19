All’s well that ends well: Portugal 2-1 Czechia in images
19 June 2024
As the dust settles on Portugal’s Euro 2024 opener against Czechia last night, PortuGOAL looks back in picture form on a somewhat surprising, somewhat stressful but ultimately happy night for Seleção fans in Leipzig.
Highlights from the Seleção victory in Leipzig include:
- Express-train Rafael Leão
- Utter supersub joy
- Ronaldo-mania hits Germany
- Vitinha doing Vitinha things
Both sides parking the bus? I thought that was just Czechia
Ronaldo in red, Ronaldo in blue, Ronaldo in white. The Portugal captain continues to be a phenomenon of popularity, many of the locals donning his shirt
All set. May the action begin!
Is that one of Germany's high-speed trains? No, it's Rafael Leão in full flow
Now you see him, now you don't! My name is Vitinha and I shall not lose the ball
41 years young, Pepe remains as athletic and competitive as ever
Spectacular photo of the packed stadium under stormy clouds as Vitinha swings in one of Portugal's 13 corners
Oops, that wasn't in the plan. Lukas Provod's terrific finish is out of reach of the diving Diogo Costa and Czechia take the lead
Portugal quickly hit back. Nuno Mendes rises well, his header resulting in a Robin Hranac own goal and it's level-pegging again
Joy for Diogo Jota as it seems he heads Portugal into the lead, but it is ruled out for offside against Ronaldo
This time it counts! Supersubs Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição combine and Portugal take the lead in stoppage time
That's my boy! Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva congratulate the now shirtless Conceição
It's that way boys, to the top of Group F
All's well that ends well. João Cancelo celebrates Portugal's opening day victory with the fans
