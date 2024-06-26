Portugal vs Georgia - Player ratings

Portugal’s 2-0 defeat to Georgia is a little difficult to assess, beyond stating that the performance was poor and the Seleção were deservedly beaten. Manager Roberto Martínez was clearly using the game to give certain players a rest, offer more minutes to others and involve some of the fringe players

The choice of substitutions demonstrated the intent of the manager, who understands that giving everyone the chance to experience the tournament is better for squad morale. Nevertheless, we rate the players in line with what they showed in somewhat difficult circumstances.

Starters:

Diogo Costa – 6

With so little to contribute for much of the game, the question will be whether he could have done better with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s opener. The Porto goalkeeper initially took a couple of steps back before going to engage Kvaratskhelia, who then beat him with a superb finish.



António Silva – 3

It’s not that Silva was dreadful throughout; indeed he made a couple of decent challenges not long after his first error. But the calamitous nature of his mistakes early in both halves is inexcusable. An inexplicably loose ball less than two minutes into the match allowed Georgia to take the lead and presented Portugal with a much tougher challenge against a team with history to make.

Luka Lochoshvili made the most of Silva’s challenge to earn a second-half penalty, but it was a clumsy and uncoordinated effort by the Benfica defender, who moments earlier had come close to diverting the ball towards his own goal. Will struggle to feature again at these Euros without injury to others.

Danilo – 5

Very much the spare man, rarely put under any pressure and a questionable selection in the back three from a tactical point of view. Used the ball cautiously with calm but ended up offering very little to the system and his younger charges either side of him in defence looked shaky despite his experience. That said, good to get him some minutes in case he’s called up in the knockouts.

Gonçalo Inácio - 6

Portugal’s main passing outlet from the back, Inácio may not look quite himself but he started reasonably well and was the better of the defensive trio. Ended up playing 115 passes, which shows how static a lot of the movement of the ball was in Portugal’s third of the pitch. Feels the 3rd choice in the centre-back position heading into the more serious stages of the tournament.



Diogo Dalot – 6.5

I’m not convinced Dalot relishes the wing-back role, preferring the more straightforward necessities of playing from full-back. As usual, plenty of forward runs, effort and competitive spirit, but his surges rarely looked threatening, especially second half. Drew a terrific save from Giorgi Mamardashvili with a wonderful shot which was destined for the top corner.



Pedro Neto - 6

Neto was typically positive from the start, but his crosses were often lacking precision. At times his side felt over-crowded, which criminally restricts him from the space to accelerate and show his ball-carrying. The duality of the wing-back role possibly doesn’t suit him either and he looked a little conflicted in his responsibilities at times. Correctly booked for diving.

João Palhinha – 7.5 PortuGOAL Man of the Match

Portugal’s best player in the first half, Palhinha went about his job with typical energy and willingness to compete for the ball despite being on a yellow card. Palhinha also displayed some expansive passing and was missed when replaced. Correct call by Martínez to remove him at the break, but good to get another 45 minutes under his belt.



João Neves – 7

I thought Neves acquitted himself well in the first period. Showed good personality to demand the ball and contributed plenty in terms of the more subtle side of things. Neves reads the game exceptionally well for a player of his age, resulting in a lot of tidying up and understated decisions to help the team. Good learning curve for him against an increasingly intense Georgia side.



João Félix – 7

I expect plenty will criticise João Félix and I understand the frustrations because we know the talent level and he so often feels someone who plays just below it. Félix tried to get on the ball and make things happen, but his execution early on let him down. Played from the left without holding the width of Rafal Leão due to Neto’s touchline presence, Félix struggled to initiate good chemistry with Neto or Ronaldo. But it did feel like anything positive was likely to come through his dynamism. Created a fantastic late chance for Nélson Semedo with a brilliant pass.



Francisco Conceição – 6.5

There was quite a bit to like about Conceição’s showing. He started the game with great intent, getting his head up and trying to be inventive and positive. In the end with each sight of goal he struggled to quite get that left foot round the ball or deliver the right cross. Suffered at times from Portugal overcrowding the flanks, but remains a very interesting card for Martínez to play.



Cristiano Ronaldo – 6

Massively struggled to influence the game in a dysfunctional system which rarely provided chances. At times Ronaldo drifted into the half space, particularly the left, which seemed to over-complicate Portugal’s build-up and add to confusion over how the team was constructing their attacks with Neto and Félix on that side. Unlike previous matches, Ronaldo left the field visibly frustrated. Tested Mamardashvili with a stinging free-kick and drew a near post save with the only other real threat on a rare occasion Portugal combined well to create something.

Substitutes:

Rúben Neves – 4

Neves came on to great effect at half time in the Türkiye match, offering encouragement regarding Portugal’s strength in depth. However, against a more robust, aggressive and incentivised Georgia side he struggled hugely with the challenge. Booked within minutes of coming on for a poorly-judged foul, Neves failed to provide his vintage delivery and lacked anything like the physical dynamism of Palhinha.

Gonçalo Ramos – 5

Barely touched the ball, registering just one pass in the 25 minutes he was on the field. If anything, Ramos coming on as a penalty box presence and being non-existent justified the case for Ronaldo finding himself wandering from the danger zone to become involved in the match.

Nélson Semedo – 5.5

The introduction of Semedo rather than Cancelo was demonstration that Martínez was not committed purely to chasing the equaliser. Semedo always offers endeavour and tried to support Conceição, but it didn’t go well and he was often smothered by Georgia’s pressure on the ball. Not really a player to introduce at wing-back when chasing the game.

Diogo Jota – 5.5

Wasn’t able to find those pockets he usually sniffs out due to Georgia being so deep and Ramos already providing the fixed penalty-box striker position. Again, had Martínez been incentivised to grab a draw, it’s unlikely both players would have come on at similar times. Felt a token gesture to give him some minutes. Could have done better when Conceição fired a late ball across the danger area.

Matheus Nunes – 6

The introduction of Nunes was clearly about giving him some game time. Did not cede possession but felt a pre-planned substitution rather than a reaction to what was happening on the field.

By @SeanGillen