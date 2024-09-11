Featured

Portugal march on in 2025 UEFA European Under-21 qualifiers with 2-0 win in Croatia

11 September 2024

Rui Jorge’s Portugal U21 team took a huge step towards qualification for next summer’s Euro by beating Croatia 2-0 with an impressive performance in Karlovac.

Second half goals by Paulo Bernardo and Carlos Borges consolidated the Seleção’s place at the summit of Group G.

On the back of 6 wins from 7 matches in the six-team group, Portugal travelled to Croatia for what in theory would be their most difficult assignment. The awful state of an authentic “potato field” of a pitch only added to the difficulty level.

But Jorge’s team were always on top and were rewarded with victory thanks to two superbly worked goals after the break. In the 50th minute a wonderful move that covered the entire pitch saw the ball worked from back to front, left to right, before Tiago Tomás set up captain Paulo Bernardo for a close-range finish.

Goalkeeper Samuel Soares responded well when called into action as Croatia initially reacted well to falling behind and pushed forward for an equaliser, but Portugal soon resumed control of the game.

One reason for that was the introduction of a debutant at this level Rodrigo Mora, the 17-year-old Porto midfielder needing little time to showcase what an exciting talent he is with several moments of exceptional footwork to flummox his adversaries.

It was little surprise that Mora was involved in the second goal, which was another fine move. Vasco Sousa won the ball in midfield and played in Henrique Araújo, who in turn found Mora surging into the box. His low cross left Carlos Borges with a tap-in to seal the deal.

Portugal need just one point from their final two matches away against the Faroe Islands and Andorra to clinch their place at the U21 Euro 2025 hosted in Slovakia.

By Tom Kundert

Portugal: Samuel Soares, Rodrigo Gomes, Eduardo Quaresma, Gabriel Brás, Rafael Rodrigues, Gustavo Sá (Henrique Araújo, 74’), Mateus Fernandes (Bernardo Folha, 70’), Paulo Bernardo, Vasco Sousa, Fábio Silva (Carlos Borges, 80’), Tiago Tomás (Rodrigo Mora, 70’)

Goals:

[0-1] Paulo Bernardo, 50’

[0-2] Carlos Borges, 89´