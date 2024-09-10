Featured

At 39, Ronaldo still key for Portugal in Nations League games

10 September 2024

Few footballers are considered good enough for selection to their national teams at the ripe old age of 39. As we’re sure you know, however, Cristiano Ronaldo is not your average player.

He is an icon widely recognised as one of the best footballers of all time.

Despite his age, he is still a key performer and Portugal’s most reliable goalscorer. This is all thanks to his dedication, incredible fitness, experience and goalscoring instinct. As proven in the recent Nations League matches against Croatia and Scotland, he remains one of the national team’s most potent weapons.



Ronaldo remains Portugal’s talisman for the UEFA Nations League

Many discussed whether Ronaldo would hang up his boots following Euro 2024. He failed to find the net in regular play as Portugal lost in the quarter-finals on penalties to France. But to the delight of most, Ronaldo has made it clear he is not considering retiring from international football as he still believes he has the quality to play at the highest level.

Those who argued he was doing more harm than good for the Seleção were given a reminder of why he remains an asset for the team in the opening Nations League double-header in September. Ronaldo scored the winner both against Croatia and Scotland at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

Yes, his performances at Euro 2024 were below par, but many of his teammates also failed to bring their A-game to Germany. A man who has won the Ballon d’Or five times, has accumulated over 30 trophies for club and country and is the record international goalscorer does not forget how to play overnight.

Ronaldo focusing on the next tournament

“I only look at the short term now,” said Ronaldo as the Portugal squad congregated for the first time since the European Championship a fortnight ago. As the inaugural Nations League winners back in 2019, this tournament holds special memories for Portugal and Ronaldo. Both will be hoping they can add a second trophy.

Portugal beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in 2019 at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto to win the first Nations League, after Ronaldo had netted a hat-trick in the semi-final victory over Switzerland at the same venue. The Seleção are considered one of the favourites this time around. However, before Ronaldo and his team can even think about the tournament’s later stages, they must first come through the group stage.

Backing Ronaldo and Portugal to win

Do Portugal have what it takes to win the UEFA Nations League?

Portugal are one of the favourites, but progressing to the later stages is not a foregone conclusion, as with any major tournament. They must first negotiate Group 1 in League A.

The draw looks good on paper, with Portugal avoiding the other European heavyweights. Roberto Martínez’s team will lock horns with Croatia, Scotland and Poland. It could have been much tougher. For example, Germany and Netherlands were paired together in Group A3 while Group A2 looks even more competitive with Italy, France and Belgium all in the same section.

Solid start

Sure enough, Ronaldo and his team made a strong start, taking advantage of the fact their first two games were at home. The Seleção beat Croatia and Scotland by the same 2-1 scoreline, with Ronaldo answering his critics by netting the decisive goal in both matches.

Portugal are currently the 3rd or 4th favourites to win the tournament outright, depending on which sportsbooks you use. The formbook and odds suggest Portugal should come out of their group as winners, and after that, anything can happen. In the new format, the tournament will feature home and away quarter-final matchups to reach the traditional Final Four, to be played in early June 2025.

With Ronaldo in the team, which also boasts the talents of Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, and Rafael Leão, you’d back them to cause any other team problems.

Some have argued the squad is aging, but it also features a crop of youngsters who will become Portugal’s next generation of stars. João Neves, Gonçalo Inácio, and Francisco Conceição are just a handful of the country’s brightest talents who are starting to shine at the highest level.

Ronaldo still influential

Although among the favourites to win the tournament, Portugal will need Ronaldo to keep performing at the top of his game to achieve success in the Nations League. If there was one player in Portugal’s squad to pin those hopes on, however, Cristiano Ronaldo is that man. Despite criticism, his ambition remains undimmed and he continues to confound detractors who say he is finished. He is as hungry now as he has ever been at any stage of his career. There is no question that he will want to bow out of football with yet another trophy.

Photographs in this article supplied by Arlindo Homem ©