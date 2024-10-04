Featured

Ricardo Velho and Samuel Costa receive debut call-ups to Portugal squad

04 October 2024

Seleção coach Roberto Martínez has announced the 26-man squad for Portugal’s Nations League matches against Poland and Scotland.

Farense goalkeeper Ricardo Velho gets a well-deserved spot on the squad after his superb season for the Algarve club last year and continuing good form in the new campaign.

Another debutant is Maiorca midfielder Samuel Costa, while Francisco Conceição is recalled after missing out last time because of injury.

In relation to the previous squad, goalkeeper José Sá, defender Tiago Santos, and Sporting duo Geovany Quenda and Pedro Gonçalves drop out, the latter due to injury.

Portugal play Poland in Warsaw on Saturday 12 October, then Scotland in Glasgow three days later.

The Seleção currently top Group A1 after beating Croatia and Scotland in the first round of matches, the six points earned giving Portugal a 3-point lead over Poland and Croatia, while the Scots are yet to win a point.

The two teams that finish in the top two positions will qualify for the quarter-finals of the Nations League.

Full Portugal squad for away Nations League matches against Poland and Scotland

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Silva (Real Betis), Ricardo Velho (Farense)

Defenders: Rúben Dias (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Chelsea), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), João Cancelo (Al-Hilal), Diogo Dalot ( Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Bayern Munich), João Neves (PSG), Otávio (Al Nassr), Samú Costa (Maiorca), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), João Félix (Chelsea)

Forwards: Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Francisco Trincão (Sporting), Francisco Conceição (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool).