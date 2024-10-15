Featured

Portugal round off near perfect Euro U21 2025 qualifying campaign with 2-1 win in Andorra

Ten games, nine victories, one defeat. Rui Jorge has guided Portugal’s U21 team to another European Championship finals phase, to be hosted in Slovakia next summer.

A goal in each half by Henrique Araújo and Fábio Silva completed an impressive campaign this afternoon in at the Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, with the hosts grabbing a late consolation goal through Rosas.

The Seleção finish five and ten points ahead of 2nd and 3rd-placed teams Croatia and Greece respectively to win Group G at a canter and book their place in the finals tournament.

Under Jorge, Portugal have twice reached the final of an U21 European Championship, in 2015 and 2021, only to be beaten at the final hurdle.

The Seleção have never won the tournament - they also reached and lost the final in 1994 - but will be among the favourites in Slovakia next year.

by Tom Kundert