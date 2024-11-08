Featured

Nuno Tavares rewarded for sensational Lazio form with Portugal call-up

08 November 2024

Roberto Martínez has announced Portugal’s squad for the final two Nations League group matches against Poland and Croatia next week.

Left-back Nuno Tavares is rewarded for his exceptional start to the season for Lazio (eight assists in nine games) with a debut call-up to the Seleção.

With Rúben Dias and Gonçalo Inácio out injured, Porto centre-back Tiago Djaló has been drafted into the squad. The 24-year-old was called up previously by former Portugal coach Fernando Santos in 2022 but did not get on the pitch.

In relation to last month’s choices, the 26-man squad also sees the return goalkeeper José Sá, and midfielders Matheus Nunes and Pedro Gonçalves.

Portugal host Poland on 15 November at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, before ending the Group A1 campaign with a trip to Split to play Croatia.

The Seleção need one point to ensure their place in the Nations League quarter-finals, but will be keen to win the group which theoretically increases their chances of a more favourable draw in the last eight. Portugal are currently three points ahead of the second-placed Croats.

Portugal squad for Nations League encounters against Poland and Croatia

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Silva (Betis), José Sá (Wolves)

Defenders: António Silva (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Chelsea), Tiago Djaló (Porto), Tomás Araújo (Benfica), João Cancelo (Al-Hilal), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), Nuno Tavares (Lazio)

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Bayern Munich), João Neves (PSG), Otávio (Al Nassr), Vitinha (PSG), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Rafael Leão (AC Milan), João Félix (Chelsea), Francisco Trincão (Sporting), Francisco Conceição (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

By Tom Kundert