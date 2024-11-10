Featured

Fábio Coentrão: from Champions League winner to full-time fisherman

10 November 2024

Fábio Coentrão, the former Real Madrid and Portugal left-back, made headlines when he transitioned to life as a fisherman after retiring from professional football. After his football career, he returned to his roots in Portugal, where he had always held a passion for the sea and fishing. Coentrão invested in a fishing business and started working on a boat, taking on a lifestyle that he said brought him peace and satisfaction. He noted that he wanted to embrace a profession he respected deeply and felt that fishing was a meaningful way to continue working after football.

This transition showed how he prioritised personal fulfilment over fame, setting an example of adapting to a new life after sports. His choice also reflects the strong connection many Portuguese have to the ocean and coastal traditions.

The increasing popularity of fishing

Fishing has gained popularity in recent years as more people seek accessible outdoor activities that provide relaxation and an escape from the digital world. The pandemic accelerated this trend, as fishing offered a safe, socially distanced way to enjoy nature. Its mental health benefits, like promoting mindfulness and reducing stress, have drawn people looking for peaceful hobbies. Fishing’s adaptability also plays a role; with types like fly fishing, saltwater fishing, and pier fishing, it caters to various interests and skill levels. Plus, as a nostalgic and family-friendly pastime, fishing resonates across generations, creating memories and traditions that attract new enthusiasts. Fishing has also had a massive effect on the online casino industry as some of the most popular slot games, such as Fishing Frenzy Megaways, use a fishing theme.

Fábio Coentrão’s career background

Fábio Coentrão was a player endowed with skill, versatility, and a fiercely competitive spirit, allowing him to enjoy many memorable high points. Starting in Portugal, he gained recognition at Rio Ave as a flying left winger before joining Benfica in 2007. Though he initially struggled to find a spot, he broke out after loan spells back at Rio Ave and at Nacional da Madeira, and above all when converting to left-back. Coentrão’s impressive performances as a left-back with Benfica, including a Portuguese league title win, attracted the attention of major European clubs.

In 2011, he joined Real Madrid under manager José Mourinho, who admired Coentrão’s technical ability, speed, and defensive work rate. During his time at Real Madrid, he often alternated with Marcelo at left-back and contributed to key moments, including Real Madrid’s successful 2013/14 Champions League campaign. However, injuries and competition for his position – where Brazilian Marcelo developed into one of the best players of his generation – prevented him from fully securing a starting role. After several years and multiple league titles with Real Madrid, Coentrão had loan spells at Monaco and Sporting CP before returning to Rio Ave.

Known for his intensity and resilience, he played for Portugal in two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup, contributing to the national team’s solid defence. Coentrão’s career was impressive, marked by versatility, but injuries and competition sometimes limited his full potential on the biggest stages. In total, Fábio Coentrão represented Portugal on 52 occasions and scored 5 goals, with his first cap coming in 2009 and his last was in 2017. He was named in a 35-man preliminary squad ahead of the 2018 World Cup that took place in Russia; however, he unfortunately didn’t make the cut.

Other footballers who have taken up interesting occupations after retiring

Many footballers have pursued unique careers after retiring from the sport, often exploring passions far removed from football. Here are a few interesting examples:

Andrés Iniesta - After leaving Barcelona, Iniesta continued playing in Japan and eventually invested in winemaking. He runs *Bodega Iniesta*, a winery in his hometown of Fuentealbilla, Spain, producing wines that are popular internationally.

Tim Wiese - The former German international goalkeeper took up professional wrestling after football. Known for his physicality on the field, Wiese joined WWE briefly and adopted the nickname “The Machine”.

Eric Cantona - The iconic Manchester United forward transitioned into acting and filmmaking. He’s appeared in several films, including *Looking for Eric* and has earned a reputation as an eccentric and creative figure in the arts.

Roman Pavlyuchenko - After retiring, this former Russian striker opened a children’s play centre. Known as Kinder Park, it offers a variety of activities for kids, blending his interest in family-oriented business with his local community.

David Bentley - Once considered the “next David Beckham”, Bentley retired early and moved to Marbella, Spain, where he opened a restaurant and now focuses on running businesses, including real estate ventures.

Gabriel Batistuta - The legendary Argentine striker traded football for a quieter life as a cattle farmer in Argentina. He settled on a large ranch, devoting himself to managing cattle far from the spotlight.

Arjan de Zeeuw - A former Wigan Athletic defender, De Zeeuw pursued a career as a forensic investigator in the Netherlands, putting his analytical skills to work in criminal investigations.

Stuart Ripley - The former Blackburn Rovers winger became a qualified lawyer after football and now practises law in the UK. He even served on the FA disciplinary panel, bringing his football experience to his legal work.

These career shifts reflect how footballers can use their life experiences, interests, and dedication to build meaningful post-retirement paths away from the game.