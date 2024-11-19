Featured

Portugal player ratings versus Croatia

19 November 2024

With top spot guaranteed, it was an unfamiliar looking Portugal that took to the pitch against Croatia in Split last night with João Cancelo playing a free-roaming role in midfield, no recognised No.9 and Tomás Araújo making his debut at centre-back.

And, weirdly enough, it worked. At least in an excellent first-half display by the Seleção. Vitinha, João Neves and Otávio in the middle of the pitch and Félix and Leão up top had the hosts chasing shadows for much of the first 45 minutes thanks to their intelligence, creativity and industry.

Croatia needed a result to guarantee qualification for the quarter-finals of the Nations League, and came out fighting in the second half, earning a deserved draw in another fine advert for the much-maligned competition. Tom Kundert has the Seleção player ratings.

Starters:

José Sá – 7.5/10

Sá made a series of prominent stops, not least an unbelievable finger-tip save to somehow touch over the bar a follow-up shot by Budimir from point-blank range, when the score was 1-1. However, that chance arose because the Wolves goalkeeper failed to beat Sucic’s initial shot away from the danger zone, and a harsh judge may expect him to do better for Croatia’s goal, the ball squirming into the net between him and the near post. Not perfect, but a positive display.

Nélson Semedo – 6.5/10

Willing to push forward at every opportunity, Semedo came close to scoring with a rasping angled shot early in the game. Lost his bearings for the Croatia goal and let the ball sail over his head for Gvardiol to shoot at goal unopposed.

Renato Veiga – 7.5/10

One of the big winners from this Nations League campaign, the young Chelsea defender may have just played himself into the starting XI. Strong in the air and determined in the tackle (one thundering challenge on Modric showed reputations count for nothing for him), Veiga also treated the ball well, keeping things neat and simple.

Tomás Araújo – 7.5/10

A highly encouraging debut, unfortunately cut short when he bravely dived in to intercept a dangerous cross resulting in a painful three-man pile-up involving José Sá and Matanovic. Araújo was unfazed by the occasion or the febrile atmosphere, defended diligently and showcasing his impressive passing range.

Nuno Mendes holds off Croatia captain Luka Modric. Photo: FPF/Diogo Pinto



Nuno Mendes – 7.5/10

Another Portugal match, another competent performance full of verve by a player who proves match after match he is one of the best left-backs in world football.

Seleção stay unbeaten in Nations League: Croatia 1-Portugal match report

Otávio – 8/10

Somewhat the forgotten man after missing Euro 2024 through injury and playing his club football in Saudi Arabia, Otávio showed tonight he can still be a valuable part of the Portugal squad with his mixture of pure grit and technical aptitude. He was one of the main reasons the Seleção dominated the first half and he outright refused to be bullied when the Croats got physical in the second half.

Otavio returned to the Portugal team in fine style versus Croatia. Photo: FPF/Diogo Pinto



João Neves – 6.5/10

Worked hard and played his part in making sure Portugal dominated proceedings in the first half. Not as eye-catching as Vitinha or Otávio but his selfless industry enabled his midfield companions to shine. Playing regularly with Vitinha at club level could bring big benefits for Roberto Martínez when both are on the pitch for the Seleção.

João Cancelo – 5.5/10

Once again Roberto Martínez asked Cancelo to play in a strange roaming position in midfield, repeating what he had done against Czechia in the Euro 2024 opener, and like in Leipzig, it was to little positive effect. At 30 years of age, Cancelo no longer has the explosiveness of yesteryear, but this position clearly does him no favours as regards playing his best football.

Vitinha – 8.5/10, PortuGOAL.net Man of the Match

A joy to watch. That it is almost impossible to steal the ball from Vitinha we already knew, but in Portugal’s last two matches the PSG man was at his quick-thinking and even quicker execution best, constantly driving the Seleção forward and unbalancing the opposition with his razor-sharp movement of the ball, jinking changes in direction and ability to find positive passing lanes. Outstanding long-range diagonal ball to Félix for the Portugal goal.

João Félix – 8/10

For such an abundantly talented player, Félix’s career with Portugal has been a frustrating one, drifting in and out of games and appearing not fully engaged. It was a different story in Split tonight, especially in an exceptional first half performance when he led the Croatian defenders on a merry dance. When he is one it, his mesmerising skill level (for exhibit one see his first touch for his goal) and inventiveness can breach any defensive line, and his combination play with Leão in that first half was at times breathtaking.

João Félix capped arguably his finest display in a Portugal shirt with a clinical goal. Photo: FPF/Diogo Pinto



Rafael Leão – 8/10

Another big winner of this group phase of the Nations League, Leão has become increasingly consistent and is today without doubt Portugal’s most potent attacking weapon.

Substitutes

Tiago Djaló – 6/10

Came on at a difficult period in the match when Portugal were under the cosh, even more so when Croatia scored immediately and the home supporters were willing their team on to push for the winner. Not the ideal situation to make your international debut, but the Porto centre-back was not overawed and helped the Seleção keep their unbeaten record in the group intact.

Fábio Silva – 5.5/10

Another player who came on for his Portugal debut when the Seleção had their backs to the wall and were committing few men forward, leaving him isolated. Huffed and puffed and was not afraid to get physical, but did not have the opportunity to show what he could add in an attacking sense.

Francisco Conceição – 6/10

Croatia had the momentum when Conceição came on, yet he so nearly set up the winner for the Portugal, a trademark dribble and cross picking out Nuno Mendes. Only a brave Livakovic save prevented a probable winning goal for the Seleção.

Diogo Dalot – 6/10

Thrown on for the last ten minutes, the Manchester United man was in the right place to make a timely interception, saving a certain goal by blocking a goal-bound header and hacking the ball off the line.