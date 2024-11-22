Featured

Portugal land Denmark in Nations League quarter-final draw

22 November 2024

Portugal’s path has been mapped out if they are to win the Nations League for a second time after the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals that has just taken place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Seleção will play Denmark in a two-legged quarter-final in March.

Should Roberto Martínez’s men see off the Scandinavians, they will face the winners of the Germany v Italy quarter-final in the semis.

Portugal could have drawn three possible opponents in the quarter-finals, Denmark, France or Italy. Hence, theoretically at least, the Danes were most favourable outcome.

Portuguese dominance in the head-to-head record

And history backs up that assertion. Portugal have met Denmark 16 times in total, winning 11 of the games, drawing twice and losing just three of the match-ups.

The two countries have met twice in tournament play. At Euro 1996 they played out a 1-1 draw at the Hillsborough Stadium in England, and at Euro 2012 Portugal won a five-goal thriller 3-2 in Lviv, Ukraine.

Last eight Nations League schedule

The first leg will be played in Denmark on 20 March, with the return leg on Sunday 23 March.

Should the Seleção beat Denmark, they will play the winners of the quarter-final between Germany and Italy, and if Portugal win that to make the final, they will face either Spain, Netherlands, Croatia or France in the decisive match on 8 June 2025.

By Tom Kundert