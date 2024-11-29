Featured

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 playoff: Czechia hold Portugal to 1-1 draw in Porto

29 November 2024

Portugal and Czechia went head-to-head in front of a record-breaking attendance at the Estádio do Dragão tonight, in the first leg of the playoff for qualification to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.

The Seleção dominated most of the first half but found themselves behind at the interval to a Katerina Svitková header.

Player of the match Kika Nazareth equalised upon the restart, and a hard-fought match ended 1-1, leaving everything down to the second leg in Czechia on Tuesday. José Ricardo Leite reports.

Portugal surprised everyone showing up with three centre backs, allowing their full backs to exploit the wings.

This system also allows Kika Nazareth and Jéssica Silva to play through the midfield and create the play. As such, Portugal’s two best players and the most creative ones to have the freedom necessary to find the net.

Crossbar denies Seleção

With only five minutes on the clock, Andreia Jacinto exploded a shot onto the crossbar.

It was clear that Czechia would gamble on a more physical game, which obliged Portugal to play with several variations of play through the wings. A much more cerebral game than their opponents.

Halfway through the first half, the game was something of a stalemate in the middle. Although Portugal were dominating the match, it felt like a lost ball could change the entire game.

Kika close to a worldie!

With 24 minutes on the clock, Kika who was clearly the most dangerous player on the pitch, attempted an audacious a bicycle kick that flew just wide.

In the 32nd minute disaster struck as completely against the run of play Czechia took the lead. Following a throw-in, Gabriela Slajsová swung over a fine cross that Katerina Svitková met with a thumping header that gave Portugal goalkeeper Inês Pereira no chance.

Even though Portugal’s system encouraged the full-backs to surge forward, it was often Jéssica Silva who was making the diagonal runs to find space on the wing. If that was the plan, there is little point in playing with three centre backs. It would be preferable to put someone in the middle where Portugal were often outnumbered and sub out one of the defenders.

Second half starts with a bang

The second half started perfectly for the home team, as Kika Nazareth bagged the equaliser! Jacinto found the Barcelona player in the box, Kika instantly controlling the ball and producing a high-class finish into the corner of the net.

The secret was there. Czechia had a lot of trouble defending between the lines and Portugal had to find that space by stretching the play. With the match all square, Czechia’s players started the physical duels. They are clearly stronger in that department. Portugal needed to switch the play faster and think faster in order to avoid these duels.

Record crowd confirmed

A huge cheer resounded around the Estádio do Dragão as the electronic scoreboard announced the numbers were in: 40,189 people attended the match. It doubled the previous highest crowd for a Portugal women’s match, also in Porto at the Estádio do Bessa in 2023. It was also the biggest attendance outright in any women’s football match in Portugal.

Inês Pereira saves Portugal

Jéssica Silva was the first player subbed out, replaced by Diana Silva. The Seleção were grateful to Inês Pereira in the 71st minute, the goalkeeper making a terrific reflex save to deny Andrea Stasková who was clean through. It was a perfect copy of Diogo Costa’s save against Slovenia at the Euros in Germany this summer.

Andreia Norton came on in the 72nd minute, replacing Ana Capeta who fought really hard but had little success against a tough Czech back line. With 10 minutes left on the clock, Czechia took more risks, pushing up several players and attempting to exploit the wings and get crosses into the box. The physicality of their striker, Staskova, is an invitation for Czechia to try this type of play, and Portugal will have to be wary of the strategy in the return leg.

An exhausted Kika Nazareth came off with five minutes remaining, perhaps also protecting her from a possible yellow card that would have ruled her out of the decisive game. She was by far the best player on the pitch today and received the love of the Dragão after a masterful display.

The draw means everything will be settled in Czechia. The two teams are well-matched, as shown by their FIFA rankings – Portugal 22nd, Czechia 28th – and the Seleção will have to be at their best to get the result they need to qualify for a third successive Euros in Teplice on Tuesday.

Positives and negatives

+ Crowd. Portugal doubled the record attendance for a women’s football match involving the national team. This positive for the female Seleção but also the clubs that invest in the sport and women’s football in general, as more and more people believe that Portugal can one day be one of the best teams in the world.

+ Kika Nazareth. By far the best player for Portugal and on the pitch! Completely on another level not only in technical ability but in thinking the game as a whole. Masterclass.

- Catarina Amado. Not a bad performance, just was too focused in playing inside as a full-back. That right side was far less offensive because of it.

+ Barbora Votiková. The Czechia goalkeeper was a menace today. She didn’t make any incredible saves but her awareness, positioning and leadership were crucial for Czechia to maintain the draw, and she dealt with crosses and dominated the box with an authority rarely seen in the women’s game.

- Michaela Khyrova. A complete ghost this game, she couldn’t find anything on the wing or on the inside. Even defensively, the pressure always felt off when she moved up.